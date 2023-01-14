Northampton DPW holds final tree collection at Smith Vocational

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Rocky’s donation, Bobs Stores coming to Holyoke, and barn raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Northampton. A local family-owned business in Springfield helped raise over $16,000 for local animal shelters. Rocky’s Ace Hardware helped raise $2,073 for the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. A donation presentation took place just...
General Pierce Bridge to reopen to one travel lane
The General Pierce Bridge connecting Greenfield to Montague is nearing the end of its rehabilitation project.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News partnering with TJO to find forever homes for adoptable pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is excited to announce its new partnership with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Shelter. Our employees voted to make TJO our station charity for 2023. Our own meteorologist Janna Brown volunteers there weekly and dug deeper into what TJO...
Bob’s Stores to open at the Holyoke Mall
Bob's Stores is coming to the Holyoke Mall as its first western Massachusetts location.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire that ripped through a multi-family home in the Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood. “I was listening to the radio on my phone and I heard it come in, so I figured, ‘Let me go see what was...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday night news update
In this update, a suspect has been arrested in a deadly hit and run out of Holyoke, the search continues for a missing Brookfield woman, and the husband of a missing Cohasset woman who has been missing since new year's day has officially been charged with her murder. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday afternoon news update
In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield driver after her van was totaled
"Goodbye good van. Your replacement will have big tires to fill. I will drive again." A quadriplegic Springfield woman connected with the world through her specially equipped van. Then an uninsured driver totaled it. Andrea Pianka, who has been quadriplegic for over 20 years as the result of another car...
westernmassnews.com
Pulitzer Prize-winning author discusses new book on homelessness in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Kidder joined Dr. Jim O’Connell, president of Boston Health Care for the Homeless program, Wednesday evening for a discussion of Kidder’s new book titled, “Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People.”
thereminder.com
Vieau highlights new developments for Chicopee in 2023
CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau is looking forward to several key developments that will occur across 2023. City Hall continues to be modernized through two phases of renovation. After completing the first phase at the end of 2021, Vieau said design has just been completed for phase two. It will require funding approval from the City Council before additional renovations can be enacted, but Vieau considers the repairs a necessary inclusion.
Chicopee to begin replacing Barry School with land study, enrollment examination and building committee formation
CHICOPEE — In the upcoming year, city and school officials will have to make a lot of difficult decisions and do a lot of research to prepare to replace the Anna E. Barry School. The Massachusetts School Building Authority approved Chicopee’s application to replace the outdated elementary school in...
westernmassnews.com
Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman
A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago. Bill filed to protect recreational card games at Massachusetts senior centers. Updated: 8 hours ago. An effort is underway at the State House to protect card games at senior centers...
Sale closed in Westfield: $537,500 for a five-bedroom home
Richard Esposito and Debra Esposito bought the property at 35 Gary Drive, Westfield, from Peter J Fiore and Michelle C Miele on Dec. 30, 2022. The $537,500 purchase price works out to $186 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Pittsfield declares snow emergency for Thursday morning
The City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency beginning Thursday morning at 7am.
westernmassnews.com
MLK Jr. honored in Springfield with celebration of local artists, musicians
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
WEATHER ALERT
Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $449,000 for a four-bedroom home
Jemel Williams and Daytona Williams bought the property at 10 McIntosh Drive, Wilbraham, from Kevin W Rossmeisl on Dec. 30, 2022. The $449,000 purchase price works out to $202 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot. These...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
Crews are working to clear a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walnut and Cabot streets, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
