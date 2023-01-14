Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
50 years of KISS: Ace Frehley performs at the Harvester in Rocky MountCheryl E PrestonRocky Mount, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Fraternity works to realize MLK’s dream for the future
The 22nd Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast returned to Pittsylvania County after a two years hiatus due to the pandemic, as hundreds of people filled their plates and remembered the man who led the civil rights movement in the United States. The Rho Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi...
WSLS
CARE Rockbridge hosts 7th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Parade
LEXINGTON, Va. – The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated on Monday across the nation. In Lexington, the civil rights leader’s life was honored with a parade. The streets of downtown Lexington were packed for the parade, led by a State Police escort. CARE Rockbridge,...
WSLS
Roanoke groups participate in MLK Day of Service
ROANOKE, Va. – Across the region, groups participated in Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service. The “Clean Valley Council,” “Standing for Equity in the Roanoke Valley,” and “Roanoke Kiwanis” came together to participate in a trash pickup event Monday morning. About...
Blue Ridge Muse
On Dr. King’s birthday, I’m damn proud that I’m not White
Each year at this time, I take time to reflect on a life that has, as a man who is partially white, at the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the heroic civil rights leader who gave his life for the cause of April 4th, 1968, felled by an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, TN.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Council votes to rename park after local advocate
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City Council voted Tuesday night to rename Kennedy Park in Melrose-Rugby after Estelle McCadden, local neighborhood advocate and founder of the Virginia Statewide Neighborhood Conference. Multiple people spoke at the meeting, including Brenda Hale with the Roanoke branch of the NAACP. “When you talk...
wfxrtv.com
Orange Ave. NE apartment complex gets the go ahead
Roanoke City Council approved rezoning for the largest proposed apartment complex in the city, Tuesday night. Orange Ave. NE apartment complex gets the go ahead. Roanoke City Council approved rezoning for the largest proposed apartment complex in the city, Tuesday night. Christmas miracle on the Alps. Virginia Military Institute lacrosse...
City of Roanoke to Collaborate With Developer To Transform Former American Viscose Property
The City of Roanoke, the Roanoke Economic Development Authority, and local developer, Ed Walker, are collaborating and co-investing on a transformation of the former American Viscose Plant in Southeast Roanoke. Over the next several years, the collaboration will preserve elements of its industrial heritage while gradually transforming parts of the former industrial site into Riverdale, […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Casey Tryon-Castro of Roanoke, was arrested Tuesday in Roanoke and charged for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. According to the arrest warrant, Tryon-Castro voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement officers January 25, 2021 at her residence in Roanoke. “During...
WSLS
Virginia Tech president delivers State of the University address
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech President Tim Sands gave the State of the University address on Wednesday. Each year the university’s president has a chance to talk about the hopes and future of the school while also talking about the progress made. Throughout his speech, Sands referred to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg’s Vector Space moves, expands; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine speaks at Roanoke SCLC event. — The Roanoke Times. State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and estranged wife trade allegations in public rift. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Town of Halifax again...
cardinalnews.org
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhood
Want more news about Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Roanoke’s sprawling century-old American Viscose Co. property, a storied but faded reminder of a long-ago industrial heyday, is the target of an ambitious new redevelopment plan that city officials believe could transform the former factory site into Roanoke’s newest destination neighborhood.
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. Christmas miracle on the Alps. Virginia Military Institute lacrosse player rescues ten in Austrian...
cardinalnews.org
Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
wfxrtv.com
E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
WSLS
Pediatric dental residency program coming to Tanglewood’s Carilion Clinic
ROANOKE, Va. – A new dental residency program to address children’s dental needs is coming to the Carilion Clinic at Tanglewood. The program partnership between Carilion Clinic and Delta Dental of Virginia will allow the existing practice to train more dentists and see more pediatric patients. Pediatric Dentist...
WDBJ7.com
More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
WSET
TIST Academy, a new after school and mentorship program opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new mentoring and after-school program for kids in the Hill City. It's called TIST Academy and it is for kids ages 6-12. The creators Jarrod and Raven Thomas said they wanted a place for kids to have a safe environment to do their homework and have fun after school.
WSLS
Largest Roanoke City apartment complex approved
ROANOKE, Va. – Developers got the go-ahead to start building the largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen. Roanoke City Council unanimously approved the new complex which will be built off of Orange Avenue. The complex will feature over 700 apartments and potential commercial space. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
cardinalnews.org
Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
Comments / 1