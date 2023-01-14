Read full article on original website
MLK Jr. honored in Springfield with celebration of local artists, musicians
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Springfield school, Hampden DA team up to educate youth about substance abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield International Charter School and the Hampden County DA’s office teamed up Tuesday evening for an informative presentation regarding substance abuse and the dangers involved. Students from grades 6-12 were encouraged to attend, as well as family members. The event took place from 6:30...
Westfield house’s pride flags targeted by vandals for 5th time
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. Police continue their search for missing Brookfield woman. Updated: 6 hours ago. 35-year-old Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday,...
Monday night news update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College
A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, has died, police report.
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire that ripped through a multi-family home in the Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood. “I was listening to the radio on my phone and I heard it come in, so I figured, ‘Let me go see what was...
Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
Grandson of late South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at UMass Amherst
A Connecticut man is facing several charges after a reported kidnapping Monday night in Springfield. Hartford man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping in Springfield. A Connecticut man is facing several charges after a reported kidnapping Monday night in Springfield.
Hartford man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping in Springfield
Grandson of late South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at UMass Amherst. UMass Amherst held a community brunch Tuesday honoring the ‘National Day of Racial Healing,’ which comes a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has...
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge
Grandson of late South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at UMass Amherst. UMass Amherst held a community brunch Tuesday honoring the ‘National Day of Racial Healing,’ which comes a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Connecticut man is facing several charges after...
Police continue their search for missing Brookfield woman
Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College. Updated: 7 hours ago. Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, played for...
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,...
UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage
This week, we're getting answers from 10th Hampden District State Representative Carlos Gonzalez. Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College. Parents, players, and fans from all over the country came to the birthplace of basketball for an action-packed weekend. Springfield Symphony Orchestra honors black composers for...
MGM Springfield, MassMutual Center preparing for Red Sox Winter Weekend
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the seventh annual Red Sox Winter Weekend and preparations are already underway at both the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield. From cables to chairs, crew members are working hard at the MassMutual...
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
