CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark had 20 points and became Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech its sixth straight loss, 78-68 on Wednesday night. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the...

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO