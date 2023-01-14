Read full article on original website
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield driver after her van was totaled
"Goodbye good van. Your replacement will have big tires to fill. I will drive again." A quadriplegic Springfield woman connected with the world through her specially equipped van. Then an uninsured driver totaled it. Andrea Pianka, who has been quadriplegic for over 20 years as the result of another car...
Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
MLK Jr. honored in Springfield with celebration of local artists, musicians
MLK Jr. honored in Springfield with celebration of local artists, musicians
Springfield school, Hampden DA team up to educate youth about substance abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield International Charter School and the Hampden County DA’s office teamed up Tuesday evening for an informative presentation regarding substance abuse and the dangers involved. Students from grades 6-12 were encouraged to attend, as well as family members. The event took place from 6:30...
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire that ripped through a multi-family home in the Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood. “I was listening to the radio on my phone and I heard it come in, so I figured, ‘Let me go see what was...
Youth performing at Community Music School of Springfield’s 2023 MLK celebration urged to follow their dreams
SPRINGFIELD — The music students drummed, they bowed their violins and they sang at the Community Music School of Springfield’s annual celebration to commemorate the legacy the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Meanwhile, speakers at the event urged the youths to follow their dreams and ambitions, echoing King’s...
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College
Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College
Tuesday afternoon news update
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
Springfield’s Vietnamese Cultural Association New Year (Tet) Festival
The Springfield Vietnamese Cultural Association will host the New Year (Tet) Festival Celebration on Sunday.
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield
Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Monday night news update
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
Westfield house’s pride flags targeted by vandals for 5th time
Westfield house's pride flags targeted by vandals for 5th time
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
Springfield City Councilor asking to reopen ARPA applications
Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield is calling on the city to reopen ARPA applications, saying some applicants weren't aware of the deadlines.
Sewer repairs begin Monday on Main Street in Springfield
Sewer repairs and rehabilitation on Main Street between Court Street and State Street in Downtown Springfield are expected to begin the week of January 23.
