Springfield church collecting food donations for Open Pantry emergency cupboard

westernmassnews.com
Wednesday night news update
In this update, a suspect has been arrested in a deadly hit and run out of Holyoke, the search continues for a missing Brookfield woman, and the husband of a missing Cohasset woman who has been missing since new year's day has officially been charged with her murder. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield driver after her van was totaled
"Goodbye good van. Your replacement will have big tires to fill. I will drive again." A quadriplegic Springfield woman connected with the world through her specially equipped van. Then an uninsured driver totaled it. Andrea Pianka, who has been quadriplegic for over 20 years as the result of another car...
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
Grandson of late South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at UMass Amherst. UMass Amherst held a community brunch Tuesday honoring the ‘National Day of Racial Healing,’ which comes a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has...
Building fire in Springfield displaces 8 residents
An early morning fire at 240-242 College St. in Springfield has left eight residents unable to return home. The fire occurred around 3:38 a.m. and the fire started on the third-floor rear porch of the building, according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department. Captain Drew Piemonte of the...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday afternoon news update
In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News partnering with TJO to find forever homes for adoptable pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is excited to announce its new partnership with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Shelter. Our employees voted to make TJO our station charity for 2023. Our own meteorologist Janna Brown volunteers there weekly and dug deeper into what TJO...
westernmassnews.com
Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman
A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago. Bill filed to protect recreational card games at Massachusetts senior centers. Updated: 8 hours ago. An effort is underway at the State House to protect card games at senior centers...
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
First Student says erratic school bus arrivals in Springfield due to drivers calling out sick
SPRINGFIELD — Buses arriving too early, too late and sometimes not at all are just some of the issues parents have reported to Springfield School Committee members. School Committee Vice President LaTonia Monroe Naylor, along with committee members Denise Hurst and Joesiah I. Gonzalez, said they have received busing complaints from families in recent weeks frustrated by the lack of communication from the First Student busing company.
Bob’s Stores to open at the Holyoke Mall
Bob's Stores is coming to the Holyoke Mall as its first western Massachusetts location.
Westfield home’s pride flags stolen, 5th time in the last year
For the fifth time within the last year, pride flags on display at a home on South Maple Street in Westfield have been stolen and vandalized.
One person injured in Union Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured Monday night in a shooting on Union Street in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield school, Hampden DA team up to educate youth about substance abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield International Charter School and the Hampden County DA’s office teamed up Tuesday evening for an informative presentation regarding substance abuse and the dangers involved. Students from grades 6-12 were encouraged to attend, as well as family members. The event took place from 6:30...
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
westernmassnews.com
Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, has died, police report.
westernmassnews.com
MLK Jr. honored in Springfield with celebration of local artists, musicians
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
2-car accident causes traffic on Allen Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police and Fire Departments were called to a two-car crash on Allen Street Tuesday morning.
Springfield City councilor Jesse Lederman proposes ‘Green Corps’ to remove litter
SPRINGFIELD — Seeking to address the crumpled wrappers, empty bottles and fast-food cups peppered across the city, Jesse Lederman, City Council president, said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s administration should establish a “Springfield Green Corps” that would recruit youths to tackle litter in neighborhoods and parks. Lederman...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
