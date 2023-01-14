ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

2 On Your Side

$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York

The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area

Originally published by Buffalo Police Dept. BUFFALO – The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 16 year old MIA GABRIELLA MERCADO, a Hispanic female, approximately 5’2″ and 140 lbs, med complexion, long curly brown hair. Last seen wearing a black zip up sweater, blue pajama pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack. Last seen in the area of Skillen and Vulcan area in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY

Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
ELLICOTT, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership

Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
HAMBURG, NY

