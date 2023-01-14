Read full article on original website
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Food Network Winner Debuts Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Artist Eric Jones created a snow sculpture of Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Waterfront, leaving fans in awe, and continuing the celebrations for Damar's homecoming.
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Damar Hamlin Sculpture Ruined in Buffalo
The big snow sculpture of Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin was damaged overnight according to Buffalo Waterfront on Facebook.
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Buffalo man saved from blizzard, loses fingers from frostbite
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have an update on the Buffalo man who made national headlines during the blizzard after he was rescued by a neighbor. Joey' White's sister Yvonne and Sha'Kyra Aughtry, the woman who saved him during the storm tell 2 On Your Side that Joey has lost his fingers.
Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York
The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
Orchard Park Police search ravine for missing Bills fan, no one found
Orchard Park Police spent hours searching a ravine near Highmark Stadium for a missing person, but later called off the search saying no one was found and they don't believe anyone was in danger.
16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area
Originally published by Buffalo Police Dept. BUFFALO – The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 16 year old MIA GABRIELLA MERCADO, a Hispanic female, approximately 5’2″ and 140 lbs, med complexion, long curly brown hair. Last seen wearing a black zip up sweater, blue pajama pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack. Last seen in the area of Skillen and Vulcan area in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old girl reported missing in Buffalo area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Local nun thwarts robbery at Response to Love Center on Saturday
Her co-workers at the Response to Love Center call here “one tough cookie”, and Saturday’s actions by Sister Mary Johnice certainly represent why that’s the case. Read more here:
Thurman Thomas Buys Amazing Home In City Of Buffalo [PIC]
Thurman and his wife Patti are moving to the city of Buffalo, and you have to see these pictures of their new home.
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
'Egg-streme': Egg prices double
If you eat eggs then you probably know you are now paying historic prices. The cost of eggs has doubled since November prices and it’s a nearly 60-percent hike from a year ago.
West Seneca Police Department warns of text message scam
In a post on the department's Facebook page, police said "if you receive a text message like this, it is simply a scam."
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership
Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old man canceled
The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 90-year-old David L. Carr who was last seen January 11.
Gates hit-and-run victim remembered as caring person: search for suspect is ongoing
We’re learning more about a Hilton woman who was the victim of a hit and run in Gates over the weekend. Brenda Wells was crossing the street Sunday when she was hit by a car. She died Tuesday. Gates Police are still searching for the driver, but tonight, they...
