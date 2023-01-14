ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Police: Gunfire at Dover apartments leads to arrest

By Staff report
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PN9Lt_0kF65h3O00

DOVER — A resident was arrested Saturday following gunfire at the Olde Madbury Lane Apartments, according to police. No one was injured.

Chief William Breault said Dover police responded to a disturbance report at 8:24 a.m., and the first officer to arrive heard gunfire from within apartment No. 19. He said multiple officers arrived and made contact with the 42-year-old man in the apartment. The man came out of the apartment with a firearm in his hand, Breault said, and was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect fired multiple rounds in his apartment, "some of which penetrated at least one adjoining unit." Police checked with neighbors and determined no one had been injured, according to Breault. The apartments are located at 19 Olde Madbury Lane.

The suspect was charged with reckless conduct, a felony. He was being held without bail pending arraignment Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Strafford County Superior Court. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

This investigation is ongoing, police said, asking anyone who has information to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646 and ask for the shift commander.

More local news:Rochester man charged with fatally shooting Berwick, Maine, man. Here's what we know.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Salem man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of machine guns

SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man pleaded guilty on federal charges after he was caught with machine guns. Last February, law enforcement searched the home of Kyle Morris, 23, in Salem. Prosecutors said multiple guns were found including two rifles that had been converted into machine guns. Officials said...
SALEM, NH
WCAX

Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating vandalism at Northfield Middle-High School. Northfield Police said that back on January 1st, two kids were caught on camera spray painting the front doors of the school and a camera that allows staff to monitor traffic in and out of the school. The damage was estimated at about $1,000.
NORTHFIELD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Manchester Hit And Run Accident Investigation

Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run accident in Manchester. Officers responded to Union and Merrimack streets around 6:30 Sunday morning and found a seriously injured man lying in the road. Based on surveillance video from the area a dark-colored hatchback is being sought. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester police traffic unit.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH
WMTW

Driver, passenger injured in 3-car crash in Oxford County

PERU, Maine — Two people, including a man from South Portland, were injured after a crash in Oxford County on Monday. Authorities were called to a three-car crash around 5 p.m. on Route 108 in the town of Peru. According to deputies, two pickup trucks collided head-on with each...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Rochester, NH Man Charged with Berwick Father’s Murder

A Rochester man was charged with the fatal shooting of a Berwick inside his home Thursday morning. Police found Mark Forest, 37, severely injured with a shot to the head around 8 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss. Forest was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy Friday ruled his death a homicide.
ROCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Repair in Dover, New Hampshire, Reduces Sixth Street Traffic, Shuts Water

Sixth Street in Dover will be reduced to one lane and water shut off for an emergency water repair for most of the daytime hours on Wednesday. Traffic will get through using just one lane between Grove Street and Station Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow Community Services to work on a leaky water main valve. Service will also be shut off.
DOVER, NH
WMTW

Fire burns automotive garage in Alfred

ALFRED, Maine — Fire destroyed a commercial automotive garage in Alfred early Wednesday. Alfred Fire Rescue Chief Chris Carpenter said the fire at 9 Mountain Road was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from several area towns helped battle the fire. Four hours later, crews were still actively operating at the scene and smoke and steam were still coming from what remained of the building.
ALFRED, ME
NHPR

Manchester teen who went missing is safe, police say

A Manchester teenager who had been missing since early January has been located and is safe, according to the Manchester Police Department. Lorraine Springer-Aidoo, 17, had last been seen on Jan. 4 as she was leaving Manchester West High School. The police issued their first public statement on her disappearance...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Fire destroys home in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
MIDDLETON, MA
WMTW

15-year-old dead after New Hampshire skiing accident

A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School. Quimby was 15 years...
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighters help injured man at Manchester homeless encampment

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester firefighters said they had difficulty reaching an injured man in a homeless encampment Monday morning. Firefighters said three people live in the encampment, which is behind Stark Park and several hundred yards away from the nearest street. One of the residents called Monday morning to...
MANCHESTER, NH
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

2K+
Followers
631
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy