Police: Gunfire at Dover apartments leads to arrest

DOVER — A resident was arrested Saturday following gunfire at the Olde Madbury Lane Apartments, according to police. No one was injured.

Chief William Breault said Dover police responded to a disturbance report at 8:24 a.m., and the first officer to arrive heard gunfire from within apartment No. 19. He said multiple officers arrived and made contact with the 42-year-old man in the apartment. The man came out of the apartment with a firearm in his hand, Breault said, and was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect fired multiple rounds in his apartment, "some of which penetrated at least one adjoining unit." Police checked with neighbors and determined no one had been injured, according to Breault. The apartments are located at 19 Olde Madbury Lane.

The suspect was charged with reckless conduct, a felony. He was being held without bail pending arraignment Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Strafford County Superior Court. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

This investigation is ongoing, police said, asking anyone who has information to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646 and ask for the shift commander.

