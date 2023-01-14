ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is The Bitcoin Bottom In or Not? Crypto Analysts Disagree

Bitcoin’s latest rally has caused all sorts of reactions. But analysts seem to disagree on whether the bottom is in or not. Midway through January, crypto investors want to know why Bitcoin’s price spiked. Is it a dead cat bounce, a bull trap, or is the BTC bottom in soon, if not already past? Crypto analysts have offered a wide range of opinions.
4 Bullish and 2 Bearish Considerations for Binance Coin (BNB) Heading into 2023 (Opinion)

Despite the attempted recovery at the beginning of the year, Binance clearly has many challenges in the outlook for 2023. However, it also has some unique advantages. The cryptocurrency market staged an early recovery at the beginning of 2023, but many remain skeptical as to whether the ongoing rally will last.
Bitcoin Mining Stocks Record Best Month in a Year Amid BTC Price Surge

Bitfarms emerged as the biggest gainer, with its stock surging more than 140% since the start of the year. Crypto mining stocks are soaring as bitcoin price rebounds to a new multi-month high above $21,000 after a prolonged bear market. According to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg, several Bitcoin mining...
Bitcoin Maintains $21K, Metaverse Tokens Soar (Market Watch)

MANA, SAND, and GALA are among today’s best performers. Following the past few positive days, bitcoin has returned above $21,000 and has managed to sustain above that level. The altcoins have calmed on a daily scale now, aside from several representatives of the Metaverse industry. BTC Still Above $21K.
EU Delays MiCA Crypto Regulations Due to Translation Issues

The voting for European Union’s regulatory MiCA framework for the crypto industry has been put on hold. The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) crypto regulations will not see a final vote until April. The delay is also likely to stall the process of pushing the new rules through.
FTX US Discovers Another $90 Million Missing

While mapping out assets to be repossessed by its creditors, FTX US identified about $180 million, over half of which were already gone. As the bankruptcy and restructuring saga of FTX and its affiliated entities continues to unfold, more and more instances of assets being transferred off of the exchange come to light.
Sam Bankman-Fried Maintains FTX US is Solvent, Despite Debtors’ Claims

Sam Bankman-Fried claims Sullivan and Cromwell failed to account for FTX US’s cash balance when assessing the exchange’s solvency. FTX’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has reiterated claims that FTX US is solvent following FTX debtors’ latest statements to the contrary. According to Bankman-Fried, the group failed...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges 10% to New ATH as Miners Return

The difficulty latest surge also represents the biggest move since October last year. Bitcoin miners got crushed in 2022. What seemed like a year of sufficient capital for expansion, high energy prices, increasing competition, and a bear market knocked several mining giants off. After the winter slumber, Bitcoin miners are...
Fidelity-Backed Crypto Platform Cuts Staff Due to Market Pressure

Yet another crypto firm is forced to lay off workers to cope with the bear market. OSL, a Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange, is cutting roughly a third of its costs following months of turbulence in the crypto market. That includes staff cuts – though the firm did not reveal...
Bitcoin Sees Historic Drop on Exchanges, Here’s What it Means

Diminishing Bitcoin balance has become a market-wide trend after FTX’s dramatic collapse. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32 billion crypto empire highlighted the importance of self-custody for users. In fact, investors have already hopped on the trend of holding their assets themselves rather than entrusting their hard-earned money to a third-party platform.
CoinDesk Might Be Exploring Sale Options, Reports

Digital Currency Group’s liquidity issues may lead to the sale of CoinDesk and other crypto subsidiaries, raising concerns in the industry. First Genesis, now Coindesk. Barry Silbert’s empire appears to be in trouble, as it is apparently considering selling part of its subsidiaries to address liquidity issues. On...
Bitget Becomes The First CEX to Launch Copy Trading in the Spot Market

(Victoria, Seychelles, 17 Jan 2023) – Leading crypto derivatives exchange Bitget announces to be the first exchange to launch copy trading in the spot market. As the first exchange for offering copy trading for derivatives in 2020, Bitget has honed its highly liquid, highly innovative flagship product, One-Click Copy Trade, to deliver a similarly intuitive experience for spot traders in 2023.
After Losing Coins, Bitcoin Core Dev Starts to Doubt Self-Custody

One of Bitcoin’s most prolific developers thinks Bitcoin lacks any reliable storage solutions. Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr is having doubts about the safety of Bitcoin’s existing storage solutions after his personal wallet was drained of over $4 million in coins last month. The programmer suggested that his...
BTC Taps $21K But is it Time for a Correction? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)

Bitcoin’s price has gained significant bullish momentum and recovered from the drop caused by the FTX fallout. Yet, it has reached a robust resistance, and if the bulls push the price above it, a mid-term uptrend will become possible. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. Bitcoin’s price continued...
Bitcoin Stocks Correlation Surges After Decoupling from Wall St Amid FTX Drama

A record Bitcoin stocks correlation in Dec after a sharp reversal during the FTX collapse should boost investor confidence in BTC. While the BTC price cratered over Alameda-FTX and Genesis-Gemini news, it decoupled from the S&P 500 Index and NASDAQ Composite. But after crypto exchange markets priced in the news, they were ready to rally with equities.
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Rises to ‘Neutral’ for the First Time in 9 Months

The Index stopped at 52 yesterday (January 15), which was its highest point in the last nine months. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index – a metric that determines the community’s general sentiment on the primary cryptocurrency – spiked to a state of “Neutral” for the first time in nearly nine months.

