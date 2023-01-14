Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Is The Bitcoin Bottom In or Not? Crypto Analysts Disagree
Bitcoin’s latest rally has caused all sorts of reactions. But analysts seem to disagree on whether the bottom is in or not. Midway through January, crypto investors want to know why Bitcoin’s price spiked. Is it a dead cat bounce, a bull trap, or is the BTC bottom in soon, if not already past? Crypto analysts have offered a wide range of opinions.
cryptopotato.com
4 Bullish and 2 Bearish Considerations for Binance Coin (BNB) Heading into 2023 (Opinion)
Despite the attempted recovery at the beginning of the year, Binance clearly has many challenges in the outlook for 2023. However, it also has some unique advantages. The cryptocurrency market staged an early recovery at the beginning of 2023, but many remain skeptical as to whether the ongoing rally will last.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Stocks Record Best Month in a Year Amid BTC Price Surge
Bitfarms emerged as the biggest gainer, with its stock surging more than 140% since the start of the year. Crypto mining stocks are soaring as bitcoin price rebounds to a new multi-month high above $21,000 after a prolonged bear market. According to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg, several Bitcoin mining...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Maintains $21K, Metaverse Tokens Soar (Market Watch)
MANA, SAND, and GALA are among today’s best performers. Following the past few positive days, bitcoin has returned above $21,000 and has managed to sustain above that level. The altcoins have calmed on a daily scale now, aside from several representatives of the Metaverse industry. BTC Still Above $21K.
cryptopotato.com
EU Delays MiCA Crypto Regulations Due to Translation Issues
The voting for European Union’s regulatory MiCA framework for the crypto industry has been put on hold. The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) crypto regulations will not see a final vote until April. The delay is also likely to stall the process of pushing the new rules through.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Australia ‘deeply troubled’ by Chinese espionage case
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister said on Thursday her government was “deeply troubled” by the delays in China resolving espionage allegations against Chinese-Australian Yang Hengjun, while a supporter said the Chinese-born writer and blogger would remain detained until at least April. Foreign Minister Penny...
cryptopotato.com
FTX US Discovers Another $90 Million Missing
While mapping out assets to be repossessed by its creditors, FTX US identified about $180 million, over half of which were already gone. As the bankruptcy and restructuring saga of FTX and its affiliated entities continues to unfold, more and more instances of assets being transferred off of the exchange come to light.
cryptopotato.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Maintains FTX US is Solvent, Despite Debtors’ Claims
Sam Bankman-Fried claims Sullivan and Cromwell failed to account for FTX US’s cash balance when assessing the exchange’s solvency. FTX’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has reiterated claims that FTX US is solvent following FTX debtors’ latest statements to the contrary. According to Bankman-Fried, the group failed...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges 10% to New ATH as Miners Return
The difficulty latest surge also represents the biggest move since October last year. Bitcoin miners got crushed in 2022. What seemed like a year of sufficient capital for expansion, high energy prices, increasing competition, and a bear market knocked several mining giants off. After the winter slumber, Bitcoin miners are...
cryptopotato.com
Fidelity-Backed Crypto Platform Cuts Staff Due to Market Pressure
Yet another crypto firm is forced to lay off workers to cope with the bear market. OSL, a Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange, is cutting roughly a third of its costs following months of turbulence in the crypto market. That includes staff cuts – though the firm did not reveal...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Sees Historic Drop on Exchanges, Here’s What it Means
Diminishing Bitcoin balance has become a market-wide trend after FTX’s dramatic collapse. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32 billion crypto empire highlighted the importance of self-custody for users. In fact, investors have already hopped on the trend of holding their assets themselves rather than entrusting their hard-earned money to a third-party platform.
cryptopotato.com
CoinDesk Might Be Exploring Sale Options, Reports
Digital Currency Group’s liquidity issues may lead to the sale of CoinDesk and other crypto subsidiaries, raising concerns in the industry. First Genesis, now Coindesk. Barry Silbert’s empire appears to be in trouble, as it is apparently considering selling part of its subsidiaries to address liquidity issues. On...
cryptopotato.com
Bitget Becomes The First CEX to Launch Copy Trading in the Spot Market
(Victoria, Seychelles, 17 Jan 2023) – Leading crypto derivatives exchange Bitget announces to be the first exchange to launch copy trading in the spot market. As the first exchange for offering copy trading for derivatives in 2020, Bitget has honed its highly liquid, highly innovative flagship product, One-Click Copy Trade, to deliver a similarly intuitive experience for spot traders in 2023.
cryptopotato.com
After Losing Coins, Bitcoin Core Dev Starts to Doubt Self-Custody
One of Bitcoin’s most prolific developers thinks Bitcoin lacks any reliable storage solutions. Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr is having doubts about the safety of Bitcoin’s existing storage solutions after his personal wallet was drained of over $4 million in coins last month. The programmer suggested that his...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Taps $21K But is it Time for a Correction? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has gained significant bullish momentum and recovered from the drop caused by the FTX fallout. Yet, it has reached a robust resistance, and if the bulls push the price above it, a mid-term uptrend will become possible. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. Bitcoin’s price continued...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Stocks Correlation Surges After Decoupling from Wall St Amid FTX Drama
A record Bitcoin stocks correlation in Dec after a sharp reversal during the FTX collapse should boost investor confidence in BTC. While the BTC price cratered over Alameda-FTX and Genesis-Gemini news, it decoupled from the S&P 500 Index and NASDAQ Composite. But after crypto exchange markets priced in the news, they were ready to rally with equities.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Rises to ‘Neutral’ for the First Time in 9 Months
The Index stopped at 52 yesterday (January 15), which was its highest point in the last nine months. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index – a metric that determines the community’s general sentiment on the primary cryptocurrency – spiked to a state of “Neutral” for the first time in nearly nine months.
Comments / 0