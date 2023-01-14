ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Parson wants to expand I-70 lanes in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One of the biggest updates from Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address Wednesday is major updates to Interstate 70 in Missouri. In his annual address, Parson touched on education, workforce development, infrastructure and childcare, but a big focus during in legislative request to lawmakers includes widen I-70 in both directions in suburban parts of Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park

A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
