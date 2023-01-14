ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals arrest Toledo murder suspect in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Garfield Heights. According to a news release, Titus Crittendon is accused in the fatal shooting of Everett White, 24, in Toledo. The shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021 near a home...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Euclid man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Monday, according to police. Joshua Ward, 37, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder in the death of Shievon Seats, 43, of Cleveland Heights, according to spokesman from the Cleveland Heights Police Department. Seats was pronounced at the scene.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Man arrested in Cleveland Heights after telling police he killed his girlfriend

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 37-year-old Euclid man has been charged with aggravated murder after telling police that he killed his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights. According to Cleveland Heights police, Joshua Ward of Euclid called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had shot his girlfriend in the head and that she was dead on the kitchen floor just after 6 a.m. on Monday. Upon arriving at 3274 E. Overlook Road, officers discovered 43-year-old Shievon Seats of Cleveland Heights deceased at the scene.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

