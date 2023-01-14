Read full article on original website
Man arrested in shoplifting incident found to be wanted for Cleveland murder
WICKLIFFE, Ohio — A man who accompanied a woman found to be shoplifting from a Wickliffe business was wanted by Cleveland Police for murder. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 8 p.m. on...
23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland houses were caught in the crossfire after a gunman shot at a group of men who then fired back, police confirmed. Cleveland Police said the shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 16. Three men were walking on Koch Court from West 50th Street...
4 teenagers taken into custody after crashing stolen Hyundai into pole in Cleveland
PARMA, Ohio — Four teenagers in a stolen vehicle were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in Cleveland. Parma Police responded to the Westview Acres apartment complex on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at around 2 a.m. after reports of suspicious activity. Upon arriving, an officer saw a Hyundai...
1 killed, another hospitalized in Lorain shooting: Police
Lorain police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard for several gunshots just before 3 p.m.
Pedestrian hit by car in Cleveland
A pedestrian was hit by a car in Cleveland late Tuesday night.
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
Linndale police busted Cleveland man’s window, pointed gun at him during traffic stop, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Linndale police officer smashed a Cleveland man’s car window, pointed a gun at him and shoved him to the ground during a traffic stop, according to a lawsuit. Fred Haynes and his girlfriend, Shannon Moneypenny, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland earlier...
Cleveland Shooting Leaves 4 Individuals Dead on the Spot; Another Person Died, and an 8-Year-Old in Critical Condition
A house shooting occurs in Cleveland, Ohio, last January 16, 2023. Cleveland police reported that on Friday, they were informed that five people had been shot at a residence in the Brooklyn Centre district, a few miles south of the city center. According to police, three people—two adults and a...
US Marshals arrest Toledo murder suspect in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Garfield Heights. According to a news release, Titus Crittendon is accused in the fatal shooting of Everett White, 24, in Toledo. The shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021 near a home...
Euclid man charged for fatal shooting of Cleveland Heights woman
A 37-year-old Euclid Man has been charged with aggravated murder for the shooting death of a 43-year-old woman from Cleveland Heights.
Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights, police say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Euclid man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Monday, according to police. Joshua Ward, 37, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder in the death of Shievon Seats, 43, of Cleveland Heights, according to spokesman from the Cleveland Heights Police Department. Seats was pronounced at the scene.
29-year-old Akron woman attacked in her car while at red light
Monday around 4:42 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was attacked by a man while she was stopped at a red light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue in Akron, according to Akron Police.
FOX 8 I-Team: Cuyahoga prosecutors fight release of suspect in firefighter death
Prosecutors say video evidence shows Bissell, “Drove around two police roadblocks, then drove through a closed lane of traffic at a high rate of speed, hitting Firefighter Johnny Tetrick.”
$5 million bond set for suspect accused of killing 4 in Cleveland shooting
CLEVELAND — 41-year-old Martin Muniz, who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly Cleveland shooting that claimed the lives of four people and wounded an 8-year-old girl, made his first court appearance in the case Tuesday morning where a judge set bond at $5 million. “The defendant...
Man arrested in Cleveland Heights after telling police he killed his girlfriend
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 37-year-old Euclid man has been charged with aggravated murder after telling police that he killed his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights. According to Cleveland Heights police, Joshua Ward of Euclid called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had shot his girlfriend in the head and that she was dead on the kitchen floor just after 6 a.m. on Monday. Upon arriving at 3274 E. Overlook Road, officers discovered 43-year-old Shievon Seats of Cleveland Heights deceased at the scene.
Family of murder victim wants killer to stay in prison
Samuel Bulgin was convicted of aggravated murder and is serving a 25-to-life sentence. A parole hearing is scheduled for next week.
2 men arrested and charged in killing of Akron teen shot at skate park
Two men have been arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Zion Neal, according to Akron police. Akron detectives, assisted by a task force, arrested the two men Friday morning in separate locations
Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last August entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Raymond Francis was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide,...
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest. The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m....
