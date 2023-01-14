CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 37-year-old Euclid man has been charged with aggravated murder after telling police that he killed his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights. According to Cleveland Heights police, Joshua Ward of Euclid called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had shot his girlfriend in the head and that she was dead on the kitchen floor just after 6 a.m. on Monday. Upon arriving at 3274 E. Overlook Road, officers discovered 43-year-old Shievon Seats of Cleveland Heights deceased at the scene.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO