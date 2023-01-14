Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.17.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with New Year’s Evil and now all roads lead to Vengeance Day in about two and a half weeks. The show will feature Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Grayson Waller in a cage match but we’re going to need more than that. There is a lot of potential for the rest of the show though and we should hear more this week. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Frankie Kazarian Details His Decision to Leave AEW & Sign With Impact
Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and he recently discussed his decision to leave AEW for the company. Kazarian spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing his decision to request his AEW release, wanting to do things the right way, and more. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Another PR Team Member Exits Company, The New Day Going to Australia
– PWInsider reports that Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, was another PR team member who left the company late last week. Fiondella had been with WWE from 2014-2019, and she returned to the company in 2021. As noted, longtime WWE employee and VP of Communications, Adam...
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Skye Blue def. Zoey D’Amboise. * The Butcher and The Blade def. Beef...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show
– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone On Her NJPW Debut, Plans To Take IWGP Women’s Title ‘Everywhere’
Mercedes Mone battles KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle In the Valley, and she recently talked about the match and more. Mone did an interview for NJPW’s YouTube channel, and you can see the highlights below:. On her NJPW debut: “The first place on my...
411mania.com
Jade Cargill on Being Put in Such a Prominent Role After Debuting in AEW
– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill discussed being put in such a prominent role in AEW right after she debuted, and how she got some important help from Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jade Cargill on being given...
411mania.com
Updated Lineups for This Week’s WrestlePro Alaska Events
– WrestlePro Alaska is holding two events later this week. Below are the updated lineups for Zero Hour in Palmer at the Borough Gym in Palmer, Alaska on January 20, along with Winter Rumble in Anchorage at the Arctic Rec Center:. WrestlePro Alaska Zero Hour (Jan. 20):. * WrestlePro Interim...
411mania.com
Jazz Says She Could Have a Five Star Match With Charlotte Flair
Jazz hung up her boots in late 2021, but she says she could have a five-star match with Charlotte Flair given the chance. The WWE alumna, who ended her career in October 2021 after a retirement tour, did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and was asked who she would want to have a “five star match” with.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hopes to See FTR Back in AEW, Says They Need Time to Recover
FTR are currently taking some time off to recover from their busy 2022, and Tony Khan says he hopes to see them back in AEW. As previously reported, Dax Harwood revealed that the team is taking time off to heal up and decide what they want to do next, with their contracts being up in April. Khan discussed the matter on the In the Kliq podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
AEW, Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Dynamite
AEW and members of its roster paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show opened with a graphic honoring the ROH World Tag Team Champion, who passed away on Tuesday in a car accident. In addition, several stars including Jay...
411mania.com
The Rock Comments on Potential WWE Sale
– As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink brand. During the interview, he was asked about reported WWE sale that appears to be in the works. You can view a clip and some highlights of The Rock’s comments below:
411mania.com
Mickie James to Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Fight Pit Match Announced
– Impact Wrestling has announced new matches and the opening segment for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. New Knockouts Champion Mickie James is going to kick off this week’s show. Also, Mike Bailey will face Kenny King in the Fight Pit. A new episode of...
411mania.com
Gail Kim Would Come Out Of Retirement For Mickie James
Gail Kim is retired from the ring, but she says she would return for one more match if Mickie James asked. Kim had her last match in 2019 at Impact Rebellion and, during an interview with Lucha Libre Online, said that she would come out of retirement to face James if the Knockouts Champion asked her to.
411mania.com
Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.18.23
It is with a heavy heart that 411 reported Khan’s newsbreaking announcement that Jay Briscoe has passed away in an accident, and although I’ll readily admit to having only JUST seen the bad-assery that they possessed the past year or so, I find no better way to honor Jay by officially renaming anything I deem a BANGER to a full-fledged, star-studded, Meltzer-melting BRISCOE!!!!
411mania.com
Champions Series Final Set For Live NWA Powerrr Episode
The Champions Series Final will take place on the live episode of NWA Powerrr at the end of the month. The NWA announced on Monday that Team Tyrus (Samantha Starr, Kayla Kassidy, Allysin Kay, Carnage, EC3, Thrillbilly Silas, Trevor Murdoch, Rolando Perez, & BLK Jeez) will face Team Rock & Roll (Taya Valkyrie, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, Kerry Morton, Ricky Morton, Chris Adonis, Mims, Dak Draper, & Alex Taylor Willoughby) in the finals of the series on the January 31st episode of Power.
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. on Getting Mocked by MJF on AEW Dynamite
– On this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed appearing on last week’s AEW Dynamite and getting roasted on the air by MJF. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Prinze on if he knew MJF would mention him on TV:...
411mania.com
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale of Company
Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to share his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the potential sale of WWE to another party. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about McMahon’s return to the company and the potential sale; you can check out some highlights below:
Comments / 0