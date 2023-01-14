Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
WSFA
Selma School of Discovery being repaired following storm damage
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma School of Discovery, housed in the old Knox Elementary building, received major damage from the Jan. 12 storms. It was the only Selma City Schools campus that was damaged from the storms. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd said there were at least 150 students inside the building...
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
alabamanews.net
FEMA: 900+ People in Autauga, Dallas Counties Have Asked for Tornado Recovery Help
Federal, state and local leaders held a briefing on tornado recovery efforts on Tuesday afternoon in Selma. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency say so far, more than 900 people have applied for federal help in Autauga and Dallas counties. They expect that number to rise. As Alabama News...
WSFA
Autauga EMA urges storm victims to register with FEMA
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parts of the Old Kingston community in Autauga County are unrecognizable. Flora Brown grew up in the area and stressed that residents really need a helping hand. “I just really want everybody to please help out with donations,” Brown said. Those local dollars can...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Attorney General tours storm damage in Selma, urges awareness of scams
SELMA, Ala. — Alabama's Attorney General got a close-up look at the storm damage in Selma and urged folks affected by the storm to be aware of scams. Steve Marshall, along with other local and civic leaders, held a news conference to update storm survivors on efforts to combat predatory behavior against them and those who want to help.
ABC 33/40 News
"Utter devastation." FEMA reps tour tornado destruction in Selma
Federal help is on the way for people of Dallas and Autauga counties. FEMA now has 80 workers on site, with plans to deploy more in the days ahead. 900 people have already applied for assistance, and FEMA officials expect that number to rise. FEMA said they will go door to door in both communities to make sure people receive the help they deserve.
Local Businessman Stan Pate Gifts $100K to Aid Selma Storm Relief Efforts
Businessman Stan Pate is continuing his efforts of giving back to those in need, gifting the City of Selma with $100,000 to be used for tornado relief aid. As previously reported, an EF-2 tornado struck Selma during sever weather last week, leaving structural damage to many homes and businesses. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
wvtm13.com
Hale County seeking disaster assistance
HALE COUNTY, Ala. — The federal government is providing relief as many residents across Alabama are recovering from last week’s deadly tornadoes. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration in Alabama to help bring recovery efforts to the areas affected by last week’s storms. Hale County...
WSFA
River Region United Way continuing support for Flatwood Community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As recovery continues in the Flatwood Community, we’re learning more about the community organization working to help them. Two people, a mother and her son were killed when a tornado made its way through the Flatwood Community, located in Montgomery County. That was the first time we heard about the River Region United Way Disaster Relief Fund.
Shelby Reporter
FUMC of Alabaster gathers donations to aid Selma
ALABASTER – First United Methodist Church of Alabaster is doing its part to help local communities by gathering supplies to aid those that were affected by a tornado in Selma. A tornado hit the Selma area on Thursday, Jan. 12 and there are individuals in the area who have...
WBUR
How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados
Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama.
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
WSFA
New trail connects schools and parks in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new trail has opened in Montgomery as part of Mayor Steven Reed’s vision to enhance quality of life. The Young Meadow Park Trail is a new section of multi-use path that has been recently completed by the City of Montgomery’s Public Works team, in partnership with River Region Trails.
WSFA
FEMA offers help to Autauga, Dallas counties’ tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is offering help to Autauga and Dallas county homeowners and renters who were affected by the Jan. 12 severe weather, including by wind and tornado damage. FEMA released the following information for survivors:. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance...
WSFA
Ways you can help the victims of Jan. 12′s deadly tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community support started rolling in immediately after tornadoes impacted multiple areas in the state. As those begin the long journey of rebuilding, there are many different ways the public can help. WSFA RELIEF DRIVE. WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation...
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
How to apply for FEMA assistance after Alabama tornadoes
Alabama homeowners and renters in Autauga and Dallas counties who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is...
WSFA
Some Autauga County schools will be closed Tuesday
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Autauga County continues to cleanup after a massive EF-3 tornado, some schools will be closed Tuesday. The Autauga County School System said Billingsley School, Pine Level Elementary School, Marbury Middle School and Marbury High School will reopen Wednesday. Officials said faculty and staff at those schools should report to their respective schools at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0