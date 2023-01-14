ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Patriarca
4d ago

U would think the mayor and city council would be on board . Especially in Woonsocket . How foolish . Codac is trying to help people. There is a Dr and nurse on scene . It’s better than doing drugs

ABC6.com

Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Police to increase security in Kennedy Plaza following stabbing of teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police will have a larger presence in Kennedy Plaza after a 16-year-old boy from Mount Pleasant High School was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Caleb Whalen of Providence, a student at Hope High School. Whalen was arrested and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man admits to illegally possessing more than 200 firearms, using controlled substances

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island man admitted today to a federal judge that he was an unlawful user of controlled substances, including cocaine, when he purchased and possessed more than 200 firearms, and that he made false statements when purchasing the firearms, claiming on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives forms that he was not an unlawful drug user, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

24-year old New Bedford man sentenced for role in gunning down of New York teen

24-year old Nathanael Genao of New Bedford was one of five men arrested for the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York. Also charged with murder and robbery in the killing are Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts; Juan Ortiz, 21, of Concord, New Hampshire; and Nathaniel Kerruish, 24, of East Machias. The fifth defendant, Jorge Luis Pagan-Sanchez, 42, of Taunton, Massachusetts, already pleaded guilty to charges of murder and robbery on Jan. 4.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Trio from New York accused of stealing from stores in Rhode Island

Three people from New York are accused of stealing from stores in Smithfield, Lincoln, and Central Falls on Monday. Police in Smithfield and Central Falls each reported a vehicle that was involved in larcenies of iPhones and Apple watches at T-Mobile stores on Monday evening. A state police trooper saw...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. Police told NBC 10 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager testifies at trial of Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting him

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan sat in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday as the man he's accused of shooting took the stand. On June 23, 2021, Dominic Vincent said he was driving two friends to pick up a pizza in West Greenwich. Dolan's attorney said the officer had just gotten off of work and was heading home on Interstate 95 when Vincent sped by.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

State Police arrest three New York men on numerous larceny charges in multiple communities

Three men from out of state have been arrested on charges involving multiple communities. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Monday at 5:30 p.m., members of the State Police, with the assistance of the North Kingstown Police Department and the South Kingstown Police Department arrested three men from New York for numerous charges related to a series of larcenies in Smithfield, Lincoln, and Central Falls.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk leaders vote to remove police chief

(WJAR) — Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella was told his last day is Friday. Town Administrator Shawn Cadime confirmed to NBC 10 the Seekonk Board of Selectmen voted to rescind Isabella's appointment as chief of police on Wednesday night. Isabella was put on paid leave earlier this month, after...
SEEKONK, MA
YAHOO!

Teen charged in stabbing at Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE – An 18-year-old Providence man faces charges that include felony assault in a stabbing at Kennedy Plaza, Providence police said Wednesday. The young man, a student at Hope High School, is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Mount Pleasant High School student several times at about 4 p.m. Tuesday during a fight that erupted at the downtown bus station, said Providence police Maj. David Lapatin.
PROVIDENCE, RI

