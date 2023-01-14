Read full article on original website
Joseph Patriarca
4d ago
U would think the mayor and city council would be on board . Especially in Woonsocket . How foolish . Codac is trying to help people. There is a Dr and nurse on scene . It’s better than doing drugs
3
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mobile addiction treatment clinic refuses to cease operations under city order
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A mobile addiction treatment clinic is refusing to leave Woonsocket after being issued a cease-and-desist order. The cease-and-desist, dated Dec. 30, states that the clinic is in violation of the city's zoning ordinance and is not permitted to operate in its current location at 800 Clinton St.
Turnto10.com
State charges contractor, former project supervisor over illegal dumping at 6/10 Connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday state charges have been filed against the lead contractor for the 6/10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence and one of its former senior employees. The charges allege Barletta Heavy Division and former project superintendent Dennis Ferreira had...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Battle brews in Woonsocket after 2 residents appointed to same housing seat
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A commissioner seat on the Woonsocket Housing Authority has been in flux for weeks as fallout continues from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt's removal and reelection last year. Two people were seemingly appointed to the same position by two different mayors, and one of the appointees isn’t...
Turnto10.com
Bristol County Sheriff Heroux wants to close Ash Street Jail in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux said Wednesday that he wants to close the 135-year-old Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. Heroux said he would move inmates to the former ICE facility on the Dartmouth campus of the sheriff's office. He said the move would...
ABC6.com
Turnto10.com
Police to increase security in Kennedy Plaza following stabbing of teen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police will have a larger presence in Kennedy Plaza after a 16-year-old boy from Mount Pleasant High School was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Caleb Whalen of Providence, a student at Hope High School. Whalen was arrested and...
ABC6.com
3 New York men accused of robbery in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three New York men are accused of stealing from stores, including T-Mobile, in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday the robberies happened in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said Smithfield police initially searching for a car at about 4:30 p.m....
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man admits to illegally possessing more than 200 firearms, using controlled substances
PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island man admitted today to a federal judge that he was an unlawful user of controlled substances, including cocaine, when he purchased and possessed more than 200 firearms, and that he made false statements when purchasing the firearms, claiming on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives forms that he was not an unlawful drug user, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
ABC6.com
Warwick police identify Pawtucket woman found dead outside T.F. Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police on Wednesday identified the 51-year-old woman that was found dead outside the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Police said Rozann Jarosz, who’s from Pawtucket, was discovered just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the grass area between Garage C and Post Road.
Turnto10.com
newbedfordguide.com
24-year old New Bedford man sentenced for role in gunning down of New York teen
24-year old Nathanael Genao of New Bedford was one of five men arrested for the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York. Also charged with murder and robbery in the killing are Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts; Juan Ortiz, 21, of Concord, New Hampshire; and Nathaniel Kerruish, 24, of East Machias. The fifth defendant, Jorge Luis Pagan-Sanchez, 42, of Taunton, Massachusetts, already pleaded guilty to charges of murder and robbery on Jan. 4.
Turnto10.com
Trio from New York accused of stealing from stores in Rhode Island
Three people from New York are accused of stealing from stores in Smithfield, Lincoln, and Central Falls on Monday. Police in Smithfield and Central Falls each reported a vehicle that was involved in larcenies of iPhones and Apple watches at T-Mobile stores on Monday evening. A state police trooper saw...
Turnto10.com
Turnto10.com
Teenager testifies at trial of Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting him
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan sat in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday as the man he's accused of shooting took the stand. On June 23, 2021, Dominic Vincent said he was driving two friends to pick up a pizza in West Greenwich. Dolan's attorney said the officer had just gotten off of work and was heading home on Interstate 95 when Vincent sped by.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police arrest three New York men on numerous larceny charges in multiple communities
Three men from out of state have been arrested on charges involving multiple communities. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Monday at 5:30 p.m., members of the State Police, with the assistance of the North Kingstown Police Department and the South Kingstown Police Department arrested three men from New York for numerous charges related to a series of larcenies in Smithfield, Lincoln, and Central Falls.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk leaders vote to remove police chief
(WJAR) — Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella was told his last day is Friday. Town Administrator Shawn Cadime confirmed to NBC 10 the Seekonk Board of Selectmen voted to rescind Isabella's appointment as chief of police on Wednesday night. Isabella was put on paid leave earlier this month, after...
YAHOO!
