FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Moon Market opens Downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will be hosting the Moon Market on Jan. 19 from 6-9 p.m. The Moon Market is an evening artisan market that opens every third Thursday of the month at 8th & Ohio. The market is hosted ”to create a whole...
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank grateful for ARPA funds
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is one of thirty non-profits that received money from city council. “That’s gonna help replace revenue that we used to replace for the food,” Interim CEO David O’Neil of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said.
Maestro is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Maestro is an active dog who and wants to wag his tail into your home. If you’re interested in adopting...
Christ Academy hosts 10th annual Chocolate Soirée
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy wrapped up their largest fundraiser of the year on Friday. It was the 10th annual Chocolate Soirée. They were able to raise $100,000 at last year’s event. All the money raised will go toward funding their programs. That’s because Christ Academy is a private institution that doesn’t receive government funding like public schools.
Christ Academy prepares kids for kindergarten
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think about three and four-year-olds going to school, you might imagine more of a daycare environment, but all it takes is one step into the three and four-year-old room to see that is far from the experience at Christ Academy. Full of core...
How security is being handled for the new WFISD high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction continues on the two new high schools in Wichita Falls, and with it comes upgraded security measures. Here is what students, parents and faculty can expect. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said security features at Memorial and Legacy High schools will include some things...
Winter weather looks possible next week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with mostly cloudy skies. On Saturday, rain chances look to return to the forecast before sunrise. We will have a 20% of rain in the morning with a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 31° with clearing skies. Sunday, we will have a high temperature of 54°, with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 32° with mostly clear skies.
High school soccer - Jan. 20, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school soccer was in action in Texoma on Friday.
WFPD reports car wreck hot spots of 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2022 was a record breaking year in Wichita Falls for fatal car crashes according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. There were 22 for the year compared to seven fatal wrecks the year before. Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said he...
High school sports roundup - Jan. 19, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the Thursday night action in high school soccer and basketball.
MSU basketball roundup - Jan. 19, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State basketball hosted Arkansas-Fort Smith on Thursday night.
