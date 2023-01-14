ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

Moon Market opens Downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will be hosting the Moon Market on Jan. 19 from 6-9 p.m. The Moon Market is an evening artisan market that opens every third Thursday of the month at 8th & Ohio. The market is hosted ”to create a whole...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank grateful for ARPA funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is one of thirty non-profits that received money from city council. “That’s gonna help replace revenue that we used to replace for the food,” Interim CEO David O’Neil of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Maestro is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Maestro is an active dog who and wants to wag his tail into your home. If you’re interested in adopting...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Christ Academy hosts 10th annual Chocolate Soirée

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy wrapped up their largest fundraiser of the year on Friday. It was the 10th annual Chocolate Soirée. They were able to raise $100,000 at last year’s event. All the money raised will go toward funding their programs. That’s because Christ Academy is a private institution that doesn’t receive government funding like public schools.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Christ Academy prepares kids for kindergarten

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think about three and four-year-olds going to school, you might imagine more of a daycare environment, but all it takes is one step into the three and four-year-old room to see that is far from the experience at Christ Academy. Full of core...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

How security is being handled for the new WFISD high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction continues on the two new high schools in Wichita Falls, and with it comes upgraded security measures. Here is what students, parents and faculty can expect. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said security features at Memorial and Legacy High schools will include some things...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Winter weather looks possible next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with mostly cloudy skies. On Saturday, rain chances look to return to the forecast before sunrise. We will have a 20% of rain in the morning with a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 31° with clearing skies. Sunday, we will have a high temperature of 54°, with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 32° with mostly clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD reports car wreck hot spots of 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2022 was a record breaking year in Wichita Falls for fatal car crashes according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. There were 22 for the year compared to seven fatal wrecks the year before. Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said he...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy