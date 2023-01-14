ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Suspect arrested months after man fatally shot in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting last June in Aurora. Darrion Rouse, 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady on June 23. Rouse was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.
AURORA, CO
Panhandle Post

Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Officer charged for handling of arrest before train-patrol vehicle crash in court

Four months after a female suspect was handcuffed and left in the back of a police car that was parked on train tracks in Weld County, the officer who allegedly left her in that car on the tracks was in court.Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez appeared before a judge Tuesday morning. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, obstructing a highway or other passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited. All of the charges stem from Sept. 17. Vasquez was stopping a 20-year-old woman on reports of road rage and possible possession of a firearm. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez pulled over just beyond...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man accused of trying to kidnap ex from Brighton salon pleads guilty

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who was accused of attacking his estranged partner last summer at a Brighton salon where she had a job interview pleaded guilty Tuesday. Orlando Handy punched, strangled and pushed the victim into a closet the night before she had arranged for the job interview at Rumors Salon and Spa, an Adams County affidavit says.
BRIGHTON, CO
9NEWS

Colorado man accused of threatening mass shootings arrested

DENVER — A 33-year-old Evergreen man was arrested Monday after threatening mass shootings at the FBI Denver office, a Department of Homeland Security office and a Colorado-based performing arts group. Kyle William Staebell was taken into custody at his parent's home for making threats to commit mass violence, the...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
GREELEY, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two stolen show pigs found

The case of the missing pigs has been solved. Miles Lee, his brother Chance and their family were in Denver to compete in the Junor Market Swine Division at the National Western Stock Show, KMGH reported. But before they were able to show off the pigs they had raised, the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Stolen pair of prized pigs found in Commerce City

DENVER — Tanya Lee said over the past 48 hours, she has gone from living a nightmare to having her prayers answered. On Saturday, Lee, her husband and their three sons arrived in Denver from their home in Washington state to show their prized pigs, Doug and Roger, at the National Western Stock Show.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: 1 dead 2 hurt, man charged in DUI crash in Loveland

A man faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges following a crash in Loveland that killed a man and seriously injured two others. Police said 26-year-old Dustin Kirby ran a redlight at East Eisenhower Boulevard and North Denver Avenue late Saturday night and plowed into a sedan. Two passengers in the sedan a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old were thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Kirby wasn’t hurt. Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Police arrest suspect in local park homicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a death of a man near the 1600 block of South Hazel Court. At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a deceased man being found in Sanderson Gulch Park.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy