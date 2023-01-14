Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Related
Suspect arrested months after man fatally shot in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting last June in Aurora. Darrion Rouse, 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady on June 23. Rouse was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.
Suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of four victims in Denver
Denver police arrested a suspect on Monday for the attempted murder of four victims. Following an investigation, the suspect, Orlando Martinez, Jr., 22, turned himself in Monday, according to the arrest affidavit. At 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 7, Denver police officers responded to a parking lot in the area of...
1 killed in shooting, suspect wanted
One man was killed in an early morning shooting in Denver.
Suspect arrested after driver hit 4 people on sidewalk after argument, police say
DENVER — A 22-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder after a driver went onto a sidewalk and struck four people from behind after an argument this month, according to Denver Police (DPD). Orlando Martinez Jr. is suspected of driving away after hitting the victims in the area of...
DPD: Man intentionally hit 4 people with his car after argument
The Denver Police Department arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of intentionally hitting four people with his car after an argument in a parking lot.
Man found guilty of shooting his ex-girlfriend in her vehicle in Denver
DENVER — A Denver jury convicted a man on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in December 2017. Zalynnda Kassogue, 17, was fatally shot as she sat in her red Jeep on Dec. 21, 2017, in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The Denver District Court jury...
Affidavit: Woman stole car, tased store employee, crashed into Lakewood PD car
A Thornton woman faces more than a dozen charges after allegedly stealing a car, threatening victims with a taser and trying to escape police officers, according to an arrest affidavit.
Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
Officer charged for handling of arrest before train-patrol vehicle crash in court
Four months after a female suspect was handcuffed and left in the back of a police car that was parked on train tracks in Weld County, the officer who allegedly left her in that car on the tracks was in court.Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez appeared before a judge Tuesday morning. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, obstructing a highway or other passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited. All of the charges stem from Sept. 17. Vasquez was stopping a 20-year-old woman on reports of road rage and possible possession of a firearm. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez pulled over just beyond...
Man accused of trying to kidnap ex from Brighton salon pleads guilty
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who was accused of attacking his estranged partner last summer at a Brighton salon where she had a job interview pleaded guilty Tuesday. Orlando Handy punched, strangled and pushed the victim into a closet the night before she had arranged for the job interview at Rumors Salon and Spa, an Adams County affidavit says.
Colorado man accused of threatening mass shootings arrested
DENVER — A 33-year-old Evergreen man was arrested Monday after threatening mass shootings at the FBI Denver office, a Department of Homeland Security office and a Colorado-based performing arts group. Kyle William Staebell was taken into custody at his parent's home for making threats to commit mass violence, the...
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Loveland; suspect driver not injured
A suspected DUI crash south of Boyd Lake in Loveland ended with one person dead and two seriously injured on Saturday evening.
Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroom
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2023. (Castlewood, Colo.) A 12-person jury found Jesus Gonzalez-Fierro, 38, guilty of killing his wife in the restroom of the Castlewood Library.
1310kfka.com
Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested
Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
Two stolen show pigs found
The case of the missing pigs has been solved. Miles Lee, his brother Chance and their family were in Denver to compete in the Junor Market Swine Division at the National Western Stock Show, KMGH reported. But before they were able to show off the pigs they had raised, the...
Arrest made after man found stabbed to death in Denver park
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a stabbing victim who died in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood on Saturday.
Stolen pair of prized pigs found in Commerce City
DENVER — Tanya Lee said over the past 48 hours, she has gone from living a nightmare to having her prayers answered. On Saturday, Lee, her husband and their three sons arrived in Denver from their home in Washington state to show their prized pigs, Doug and Roger, at the National Western Stock Show.
1310kfka.com
Police: 1 dead 2 hurt, man charged in DUI crash in Loveland
A man faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges following a crash in Loveland that killed a man and seriously injured two others. Police said 26-year-old Dustin Kirby ran a redlight at East Eisenhower Boulevard and North Denver Avenue late Saturday night and plowed into a sedan. Two passengers in the sedan a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old were thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Kirby wasn’t hurt. Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Man became 'violently ill' after ingesting rat poison found in Taco Bell burrito, sheriff's office says
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man became violently ill over the weekend after eating a Taco Bell burrito that contained rat poison, and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating how that poison ended up there. Around 1 p.m. Jan. 15, the Sheriff's Office responded to the Taco Bell on...
Police arrest suspect in local park homicide
DENVER — The Denver Police Department have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a death of a man near the 1600 block of South Hazel Court. At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a deceased man being found in Sanderson Gulch Park.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0