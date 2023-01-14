ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WSYX ABC6

Buckeye mens basketball fortunes on the line Wednesday at Nebraska.

Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann has put Buckeye teams with four-game losing streaks on the floor more than once but only once did the streak hit five. 10-7 Ohio State tips at Nebraska Wednesday night after losing four straight Big Ten Conference games including an overtime loss to Rutgers Sunday.“Obviously, we had trouble scoring there in the first four minutes. Some of that was on us, some of that was on them,” Holtmann said. “But I thought defensively, we set a tone, which was good. I think we have a number of guys that can start. So I don't know that that's the lineup we'll stick with or change. We have a number of guys that are going to play in that sweet spot at 20 to 28 minutes, like starter-type minutes.”Holtmann continues to juggle his lineup as injuries play a part. Zed Key has returned the last two games after a shoulder injury took him out of the Purdue game at Value City Arena January 5th , which started the four-game skid with a narrow 71-69 loss at home to the Boilermakers.Key told reporters Monday team morale is still good and "the locker room is fine." A loss in Lincoln might have the Buckeyes huddling with Minnesota in the basement of the Big Ten.Holtmann's team is struggling but still a part of ESPN's Bracketology as a nine seed.
