FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Kansas Reflector

Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit

WASHINGTON — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a two-year stay in the U.S., given that individuals […] The post Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ILLINOIS STATE
Matt O'Hern

Biden's White House Press Secretary Makes False Claims About DeSantis, Florida Schools

At a press conference earlier this week, President Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took an opportunity to criticize a decision by the Florida Department of Education's decision to not include African American studies as part of Advanced Placement testing, but her criticism included false allegations about Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's curriculum, implying a block on any studies or course materials about black Americans.
FLORIDA STATE

