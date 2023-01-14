Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on ScreenTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit
WASHINGTON — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a two-year stay in the U.S., given that individuals […] The post Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armored vehicles, air defense systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested. “Supplies of...
Biden's White House Press Secretary Makes False Claims About DeSantis, Florida Schools
At a press conference earlier this week, President Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took an opportunity to criticize a decision by the Florida Department of Education's decision to not include African American studies as part of Advanced Placement testing, but her criticism included false allegations about Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's curriculum, implying a block on any studies or course materials about black Americans.
