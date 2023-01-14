ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blue with her and talked about how many dogs are at the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Mary Roush

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Roush, the WVU Mountaineer, joined First at 4 on Tuesday. She talked about being named the best human mascot, recent events she has gone to, and welcoming WVU’s new athletic director. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Alisa Lively

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alisa Lively with West Virginia Wesleyan College joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She talked about the 1st annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Buckhannon and the notable officials participating in the polar plunge. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Upshur County offering emergency volunteer training

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County is looking to train people to help in emergency situations. Upshur County is accepting applications for its “Community Emergency Response Team” and “Volunteer in Police Service” trainings. The classes begin Feb. 7 and the deadline to sign up is Feb....
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line. You can watch the full...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Two Harrison County schools get new PRO

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Jan. 17

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses living trusts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

New Boy Scout troops on the way to the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG — Boy Scouts of America membership in the Kootaga District hasn’t quite matched the increases seen nationwide and throughout the Buckskin Council, but three new troops are in various stages of development locally and officials hope more are on the way. “Honestly, our goal is to have...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Cat dies in Marion County house fire

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Marion County. According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. off of Snoderly Dr. just northwest of Barrackville. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department said the home was ruled a...
MARION COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

One arrested following Preston County pursuit

Preston County, W.Va. One arrest has been made following a pursuit in Preston County on Thursday. Police observed Kevin Mayor, 69, sitting in the parking lot of a business he was barred from entering. When the mayor left the parking lot on Route 7, he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Warning issued after arson in WVU building

MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

