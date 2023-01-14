A man suspected of attempting to abduct a barista while she worked at a drive-thru window in Washington state has been arrested, police announced Tuesday. Chilling surveillance video shows a man in a truck pulling up to get his order at a coffee shop in Auburn just after 5 a.m. on Monday. The exchange at the window seems normal at first, with the driver handing cash over to the barista. He then suddenly grabs her wrist as she attempts to hand him change and tries “to drag the victim through the window using a looped ziptie device,” police said.

AUBURN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO