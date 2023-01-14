ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Firefighters respond to house fire on Turkey Ranch Road

By Christopher Walker
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SONgr_0kF63qXR00

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park VFD, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road for a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

Related Story: Police standoff at Turkey Ranch Road residence

Captain Christopher Bashford with the Wichita West VFD said around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire. He said the first units on-scene discovered smoke coming from the side of an abandoned home and worked to quickly contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Bashford said the house did not have electricity.

In October 2021, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the same address regarding an armed man, later identified as Anthony Kienlen. Kienlen engaged in a 90-minute stand-off, turned shoot out, until he was taken into custody. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD fights fire in home for third time

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a familiar house Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Tenth. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, shortly after midnight, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources. A […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

1 victim identified in Sunday morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A victim of a Sunday morning shooting has been identified. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim of the shooting on Enterprise is 28-year-old Tyler Homes of Vernon. Eipper said he is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The victim of the shooting on Terrace Streeting […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Emergency crews respond to motorcycle crash on FM 367

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck claims the life of a 25-year-old. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, James Robert Campos of Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash at FM 367 and Wellington Lane. Emergency crews responded to the area around 4 p.m. […]
SEYMOUR, TX
newschannel6now.com

Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2400 block of Terrace Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found reportedly a 16-year-old man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the United Regional Health Care System.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Adam P. Bradshaw memorial service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A celebration of life was held for News Director Adam P. Bradshaw at First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. Many friends and family packed the chapel. All the memories shared of Adam involved what a kind leader he was and an even better friend. You can watch the touching tributes and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Family searching for missing person Norman Reitmeyer

The family of Norman Reitmeyer, 32, has been reported as a missing person by his family and he is believed to be between Terral, OK and the Dallas-Fort Worth area reports his family. His brother, Justin Reitmeyer, is in Bowie today searching the area and trying to get the information out.
BOWIE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy