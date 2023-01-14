Firefighters respond to house fire on Turkey Ranch Road

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park VFD, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road for a structure fire Saturday afternoon.

Captain Christopher Bashford with the Wichita West VFD said around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire. He said the first units on-scene discovered smoke coming from the side of an abandoned home and worked to quickly contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Bashford said the house did not have electricity.

In October 2021, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the same address regarding an armed man, later identified as Anthony Kienlen. Kienlen engaged in a 90-minute stand-off, turned shoot out, until he was taken into custody. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

