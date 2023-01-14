Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Related
WTVQ
2 Minnesota kidnapping suspects arrested in Lexington, Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are in custody following a lengthy stand-off at a house on Tangley Way near Man o’ War Boulevard Tuesday night. Lexington police say they initially responded to a home on the 300 block of Tangley Way a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday to assist with the arrest of two suspects who were wanted out of Minnesota for kidnapping.
WTVQ
Darin Allgood named new Georgetown police chief
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown mayor Burney Jenkins has named a new chief of police a little over a week after he fired former chief Mike Bosse. Darin Allgood, Georgetown Police Department’s assistant chief of police, was named as chief of police effective Monday. This appointment requires the city council’s approval at its regular meeting on Jan. 23, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic.
WTVQ
Flock cameras help in recent arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington flock cameras helping in the arrests of numerous suspects, including the arrest of a driver who led officers on a multi-county chase on Monday. The pursuit of Glen McCormick started in Lexington and continued through Scott County just over the border into Grant County, where state police, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Grant and Owen county deputies arrested him on multiple charges including fleeing or evading police and reckless driving.
WTVQ
Annual clothing drive honoring MLK ends today
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monday is the last day for the Fayette County Democratic Party’s annual clothing drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The group is collecting new and gently used winter essentials like coats, hats, gloves, blankets and more. Toiletry items like shaving cream, toothbrushes,...
WTVQ
KY Tenants urge Tenants’ Bill of Rights ahead of Fayette Urban County Council meeting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of Thursday’s Fayette Urban County Council meeting, a coalition alongside KY Tenants continues to demand a Tenants’ Bill of Rights, holding a rally on Wednesday, near the Veridian Apartments, to make their voices heard. “I have been concerned that at any moment...
WTVQ
New affordable housing for seniors opens on Polo Club Boulevard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wednesday morning, city officials and developer AU Associates cut the ribbon on brand-new affordable housing for seniors in our community on Polo Club Boulevard. The 24 brand-new apartment units are only available for rent to seniors older than 55 in Lexington. The four-story building project...
WTVQ
Tackling the opioid crisis in Lexington affecting the Black community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s a crisis that’s crippling the nation: the opioid epidemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “If you in any way, shape or form think...
WTVQ
Man shot Tuesday morning on Gerald Drive, Lexington police looking for suspect(s)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man who was shot on Gerald Drive Tuesday morning showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. According to a Facebook post by the Lexington Police Department, officers arrived at the hospital around 7:09 a.m. to investigate the circumstances around a man who was shot.
WTVQ
Person in critical condition following Tates Creek Road crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A person remains in critical condition Tuesday morning after police say they suffered serious injuries in a crash on Tates Creek Road Monday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tates Creek Road, between Laredo Drive and Wilson Downing Road, shutting down that part of the road for hours.
WTVQ
Police: Man recently fired from Valvoline returned to building, fired shots
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Juan Ramos was arrested and is charged with burglary – first degree and wanton endangerment – first degree, according to Lexington police. The 31-year-old is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. 1/17/23, 12:50 p.m. A man who was recently fired from Valvoline returned...
WTVQ
Suspect flees in stolen car, hits 2 police cruisers, police say
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say a suspect fled in a stolen car, hit two police cruisers in the process and then sent them on a pursuit Monday morning. Lexington police saw a person in a car and believed it was stolen. Officers approached the car when they say the suspect fled the scene and hit two police cruisers in the process, rendering them disabled.
WTVQ
Police: Man who fled in car, hit police cruisers identified, charged
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) The suspect who fled police and hit their cruisers while in the process has been identified by police as Glenn McCormick. In a Facebook post by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, police say at the end of the pursuit when McCormick was arrested, he confessed to fleeing from a deputy on Dec. 30 as well.
Comments / 0