Oregon men’s basketball opens must-win week in Bay Area against Cal

Fresh off its best win of the season, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has only one objective for its trip to the Bay Area: win. There is no margin for error for the Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12), who stand to benefit marginally if they beat Cal (3-15, 2-5) Wednesday night (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Haas Pavilion or last place Stanford at Maples Pavilion on Saturday. But a loss in either game, especially tonight against the Golden Bears (No. 248 in NET), would be the a fatal blow to whatever scant chances Oregon still has of attaining an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Oregon Ducks’ 2023 football schedule announced

The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 Pac-12 football schedule has been finalized. The Ducks, whose three nonconference games and conference opponents were previously announced, will open the season Sept. 2 against Portland State at Autzen Stadium, before beginning conference play against coach Deion Sanders and Colorado on Sept. 23. The matchup versus the Buffaloes will be their last of three home games in four weeks to open the season.
Oregon State’s Reser Stadium $162 million west side remodel scheduled for completion in late June

Reser Stadium’s $162 million west side renovation project is expected to finish at least two months before the Beavers’ 2023 home opener against UC Davis on Sept. 9. Athletic director Scott Barnes recently gave a media tour of the project and updated the progress. Barnes said construction of the west side should be completed in June or early July, well in advance of the home opener.
Oregon Ducks receiver Caleb Chapman enters transfer portal

Oregon is losing another reserve receiver to transfer. Caleb Chapman, who had one catch for 15 yards and one tackle while appearing in nine games this season, announced he has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound Chapman, who transferred to UO from Texas A&M last offseason, with be a...
Can Oregon Ducks recruit well enough to contend with programs like Georgia? Is hall of famer LaMichael James greatest running back in UO history?: Talkin’ Ducks

SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Review of Georgia’s 65-7 domination of TCU in national title game if it places into perspective Oregon’s 49-3 loss to the Bulldogs to start the season. Can Oregon ever recruit enough talent to matchup with teams such as Georgia?. LaMichael James...
Dallas Wilson, 2025 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have their first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class. Dallas Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect from Tampa, Fla., committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. UO offered Wilson earlier in the day and within hours he committed to his dream school. Wilson also has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State and Indiana.
Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm interviewing for New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, per report

Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is among the candidates being interviewed to be the new offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, according to a report by ESPN. Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Minnesota Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell also reportedly will interview for the position.
2 middle school students, Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after inhaling fentanyl-laced smoke coming from school bathroom

Two Willamina Middle School students and a Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized Tuesday after inhaling smoke from what deputies suspect were burning fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone pills coming from a school bathroom. The sheriff’s deputy arrived at the middle school around 2:15 p.m. to follow-up on a different case...
