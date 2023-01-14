Fresh off its best win of the season, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has only one objective for its trip to the Bay Area: win. There is no margin for error for the Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12), who stand to benefit marginally if they beat Cal (3-15, 2-5) Wednesday night (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Haas Pavilion or last place Stanford at Maples Pavilion on Saturday. But a loss in either game, especially tonight against the Golden Bears (No. 248 in NET), would be the a fatal blow to whatever scant chances Oregon still has of attaining an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

EUGENE, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO