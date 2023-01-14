Read full article on original website
5 score in double figures for Oregon men’s basketball, Ducks coast past Cal
Oregon stuck to its formula for success, kept its foot on the gas and cruised past a bad Cal team. Rivaldo Soares scored 13 points and Will Richardson had 11 points and 10 assists to lead five players in double figures for Oregon in an 87-58 win over Cal on Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion.
Oregon men’s basketball opens must-win week in Bay Area against Cal
Fresh off its best win of the season, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has only one objective for its trip to the Bay Area: win. There is no margin for error for the Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12), who stand to benefit marginally if they beat Cal (3-15, 2-5) Wednesday night (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Haas Pavilion or last place Stanford at Maples Pavilion on Saturday. But a loss in either game, especially tonight against the Golden Bears (No. 248 in NET), would be the a fatal blow to whatever scant chances Oregon still has of attaining an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Oregon Ducks’ 2023 football schedule announced
The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 Pac-12 football schedule has been finalized. The Ducks, whose three nonconference games and conference opponents were previously announced, will open the season Sept. 2 against Portland State at Autzen Stadium, before beginning conference play against coach Deion Sanders and Colorado on Sept. 23. The matchup versus the Buffaloes will be their last of three home games in four weeks to open the season.
Oregon State Beavers’ 2023 football schedule has 2 Friday games, including Utah at Reser Stadium
The Oregon State Beavers’ 2023 football schedule will feature six home games, including a Friday night matchup against the Utah Utes, and a three-game finish against Stanford, Washington and Oregon. The Beavers open the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at San Jose State, and finish the season Friday, Nov. 24...
Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon women’s basketball in 2022-23
Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon women’s basketball’s “director of athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500. The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a...
Oregon State running backs coach A.J. Steward leaves for post at Baylor
Oregon State running backs coach A.J. Steward is leaving the program after two years to take a job at Baylor. OSU football coach Jonathan Smith confirmed that Steward is leaving. Steward is headed to Baylor to become running backs coach and assistant head coach, according to reports. Steward joined Oregon...
Oregon State’s Reser Stadium $162 million west side remodel scheduled for completion in late June
Reser Stadium’s $162 million west side renovation project is expected to finish at least two months before the Beavers’ 2023 home opener against UC Davis on Sept. 9. Athletic director Scott Barnes recently gave a media tour of the project and updated the progress. Barnes said construction of the west side should be completed in June or early July, well in advance of the home opener.
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia transfers to Ohio State
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia plans a transfer to Ohio State, two weeks after he put his name in the NCAA portal. Gebbia enters the 2023 season as a seventh-year senior and a grad transfer. He’ll be able to play next fall as long as his medical hardship waiver is approved by the NCAA.
Oregon Ducks receiver Caleb Chapman enters transfer portal
Oregon is losing another reserve receiver to transfer. Caleb Chapman, who had one catch for 15 yards and one tackle while appearing in nine games this season, announced he has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound Chapman, who transferred to UO from Texas A&M last offseason, with be a...
Can Oregon Ducks recruit well enough to contend with programs like Georgia? Is hall of famer LaMichael James greatest running back in UO history?: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Review of Georgia’s 65-7 domination of TCU in national title game if it places into perspective Oregon’s 49-3 loss to the Bulldogs to start the season. Can Oregon ever recruit enough talent to matchup with teams such as Georgia?. LaMichael James...
Dallas Wilson, 2025 receiver, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have their first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class. Dallas Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect from Tampa, Fla., committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. UO offered Wilson earlier in the day and within hours he committed to his dream school. Wilson also has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State and Indiana.
Oregon Ducks safety Jamal Hill returning in 2023, per source
The Oregon Ducks defensive backfield will have a starter back in 2023. Safety Jamal Hill is returning to the Ducks for his final year of eligibility, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Hill had a career-high 50 tackles, fifth highest for the Ducks, with three pass breakups...
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Keanu Williams enters transfer portal
Oregon is losing an interior defensive lineman to transfer. Keanu Williams, who had two tackles and a pass breakup while appearing in six games as a redshirt-freshman this season, entered the transfer portal on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Williams, who had three tackles in four games while redshirting in 2021,...
Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm interviewing for New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, per report
Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is among the candidates being interviewed to be the new offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, according to a report by ESPN. Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Minnesota Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell also reportedly will interview for the position.
Why Tho? Random men are yelling at me for perceived driving infractions. Should I yell back?
This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice also appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now. Hi Lizzy,. Happy new year!. Over the past year, and always while in my car, I’ve...
2 middle school students, Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after inhaling fentanyl-laced smoke coming from school bathroom
Two Willamina Middle School students and a Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized Tuesday after inhaling smoke from what deputies suspect were burning fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone pills coming from a school bathroom. The sheriff’s deputy arrived at the middle school around 2:15 p.m. to follow-up on a different case...
Arcimoto idles electric vehicle factory, warns of potential bankruptcy
Shares in electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto plunged Wednesday after the company announced it has shut down production at its Eugene factory because it is nearly out of money. Arcimoto moved to sell $12 million in additional shares at $3 each – less than half of Tuesday’s closing price. The stock...
