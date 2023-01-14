Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll “pretty fired up” with how draft sets up for Seahawks
The Seahawks’ season ended with a loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but the team’s positioning for the upcoming draft helps cushion the blow. Seattle outperformed expectations this season and they have a bounty of picks to use to keep improving. They have multiple first- and second-round picks, including the fifth overall pick, as a result of the Russell Wilson trade and head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that he and General Manager John Schneider are excited about what those selections can mean for the team.
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
NBC Sports
Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win
Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
NBC Sports
Brian Flores emerges as potential favorite for Cardinals coach
With the Cardinals hiring a G.M. well schooled in the Patriot Way, the next move could be to hire a coach with a similar pedigree. The current rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill favors pairing with Monti Ossenfort former Dolphins coach (and current Steelers assistant) Brian Flores, as the successor to Kliff Kingbury.
NBC Sports
Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time
Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
NBC Sports
49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown
The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
NBC Sports
Marlon Humphrey: Lamar Jackson is limping around the facility, we knew he wasn’t playing
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was apparently never close to returning to the field after suffering the knee injury that forced him to miss the final five regular-season games and last night’s playoff loss. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said after Sunday’s game that Jackson was clearly not healthy enough to...
NBC Sports
Shanahan owns up to 49ers' squib kick that squandered lead
Coach Kyle Shanahan is the first to admit he is not impervious to mistakes. Just before halftime of the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Shanahan made a very questionable decision. The 49ers' offense had just driven down the field, but stalled and settled for a field goal....
NBC Sports
49ers get two more third-round compensatory picks after Titans hire Ran Carthon
The 49ers continue to benefit from developing a diverse group of coaches and personnel executives. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager.
NBC Sports
Celtics give positive update on Brown's injury ahead of Warriors game
The Boston Celtics have not officially said if Jaylen Brown will play in Thursday night's NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, but they did give a positive update on the veteran guard Wednesday. Brown has missed Boston's last three games with right abductor tightness, but...
NBC Sports
Titans to hire Ran Carthon as their General Manager
Word on Tuesday afternoon was that the Titans had identified three finalists for their General Manager job and things moved quickly from there. According to multiple reports, 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon will be the team’s next General Manager. The Titans fired Jon Robinson in December. Carthon...
NBC Sports
Perry: McCardell checks several boxes for Patriots as an OC candidate
Bill Belichick, we know, likes operating in the land of the familiar. For years, coaches were promoted to openings on his staff from within. Coaches brought in from the outside, generally speaking, had some kind of connection to Belichick or one of his existing assistants. Coaches have left and come back on a number of occasions.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots request to interview Keenan McCardell for OC job
The New England Patriots' search for an offensive coordinator has taken them to the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots have requested to interview Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their open OC job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. McCardell played four seasons (1992 through 1995) for Bill Belichick when...
NBC Sports
Patriots Talk: Could Marrone join coaching staff if O'Brien is the OC?
The New England Patriots are pursuing a new offensive coordinator after a difficult 2022 NFL season that saw the team's offense struggle under the coaching of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Bill O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons as the University of Alabama offensive coordinator, is the "primary target"...
NBC Sports
Texans complete interview with Sean Payton
The Texans completed an interview with Sean Payton on Monday, the team announced. It is unknown where the interview took place as the team provided no details. The Texans are one of four teams with permission from the Saints to talk to Payton. The Broncos will interview Payton in Los...
