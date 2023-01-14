Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Softball ranked No. 25 in D1Softball preseason poll
With the 2023 season just over three weeks away, D1Softball released its 2023 Preseason Top-25 Poll Tuesday morning and Ole Miss softball checked in at the No. 25 spot. Following its sixth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance and fourth 40-win season in program history, Ole Miss softball is looking to make noise once again in 2023. The Rebels welcomed 12 newcomers to Oxford this fall, four transfers and eight freshmen who will look to push and compete for playing time with the 15 returning letterwinners from last season.
Oxford fends off second-half comeback to defeat Lafayette
It was a tale of two halves for Oxford Tuesday night as the Chargers built up a 25-point lead in the first half of their 69-56 victory over Lafayette but were forced to fend off a ferocious second-half comeback attempt from the ‘Dores. Lafayette went on a 21-5 run...
Lafayette girls sweep Crosstown Classic series
Lafayette girls basketball picked up their second win of the season over their crosstown rivals Tuesday when they fended off a late comeback attempt to beat Oxford 40-35. The game was a slugfest from the tip, with both teams playing lock-down defense and preventing any easy looks. The Lady Commodores...
‘I feel like I’m supposed to go’: Michael Fair to leave Lafayette for Grenada
Michael Fair is just answering the call. The Lafayette head coach is set to step down from his position with the Commodores to accept the same position with Grenada in what he calls “the next chapter” of his coaching career. “One thing I told our student athletes here...
Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford
Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
Regents of Oxford begins selling tickets for annual ‘Supermarket Sweep’
The Regents School of Oxford began selling tickets for their “Supermarket Sweep” fundraiser on Tuesday as they continue to grow closer to breaking ground on a new campus. The school will sell $20 raffle tickets for a chance to win an eight-minute shopping spree courtesy of Larson’s CashSaver.
Oxford Luck Finds Market to provide networking opportunity small businesses
The Oxford Lucky Finds Market will host its first monthly market Saturday February 4, 2023 from 9am-2pm located at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena. The goal of this market is to create an outlet for networking opportunities for small and local businesses, start-ups, crafters, resellers, farmers, and bakers alike. This market will bring economic growth to Oxford along with providing resources and building connections that will lead to local entrepreneurial ventures. This market is supported by a grant from the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC), Lafayette County, Mississippi Arts Commission, and Visit Mississippi. Supported by Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army, and Stronger Together Oxford.
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store…
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
