Osage Beach, MO

Comments / 7

Mike Fleeger
3d ago

He should of gotten life without parole. Any man that does this has something wrong with them

Reply
4
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man accused of threatening his ex with a knife

A Jefferson City man is behind bars, accused of threatening his ex with a knife. James Cloud, 48, is charged with third-degree attempted domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and violating an order of protection. He’s being held without bond. According to court documents, officers...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing

The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Two Camden County women arrested during burglary

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Louis-area man sentenced to more than 30 years for attempted Eldon murder-suicide

A St. Louis-area man is sentenced to more than thirty years in prison for an attempted murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in October of 2022. On Friday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the domestic assault charge, 15 years on the armed criminal action charge, and four years on the weapons charge. He is to serve all those sentences, totaling 34 years, back-to-back. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
ELDON, MO
kjluradio.com

Gravois Mills man arrested with suspected meth, guns & more than 700 rounds of ammunition

A Morgan County man is arrested in Camden County on drug and weapon’s charges following a traffic stop. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted a traffic stop late Sunday evening in the 11000 block of North State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach. During the stop, deputies noticed the driver, Mark Wildhagen, 40, of Gravois Mills, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A K9 at the scene alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, several firearms, and more than 700 rounds of various caliber ammunition in Wildhagen’s vehicle.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County

A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
kjluradio.com

Pulaski County man seriously injured in DWI ATV crash

A Pulaski County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving ATV crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joshua Dunn, 20, was driving an ATV on private property in the 10000 block of Cherry Road last night, when the vehicle overturned. Dunn was flown to...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Victim in Jefferson City homicide is identified

Jefferson City Police have identified the man who was shot to death Saturday afternoon near Broadway and Atchison streets as 27-year-old Michael Burns. JCPD Lieutenant Dave Williams says investigators have been able to locate multiple witnesses to the deadly shooting, adding they are cooperating at this time. Police are not...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg

A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City residents are left with questions after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. The death of a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident is under investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department. A news release from the department said officers responded to a disturbance call of shots fired near Broadway and Atchison Streets The post Jefferson City residents want answers on deadly shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

St Robert man charged with murder

Charges have been filed in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon in St Robert. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 16-thousand block of Hobo Lane to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Initial reports stated the male victim had been shot in the chest, and the suspect had fled the area. The victim Robin Keppel was transported to an area hospital and died from his injury. Shortly after the shooting, 31 year old Tyron Spence-Bey of St. Robert was arrested. Today he was charged with Murder in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Bey is being held with a bond of one million dollars cash or surety.
SAINT ROBERT, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court

COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
COLUMBIA, MO

