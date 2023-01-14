Read full article on original website
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
CBS Sports
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
CBS Sports
Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'
The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager
The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
CBS Sports
NFL head coach and GM interview tracker: Cardinals become first team to hire GM; DeMeco Ryans in high demand
More than half of the NFL has reached the beginning of the offseason with the regular season coming to a close Sunday. Several teams have already made the decision to change key positions within the organization, whether that be a general manager, head coach or coordinator. All of the NFL...
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through
Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Staying in Pacific Northwest
The Seahawks came to terms with Myers on a new contract Wednesday. The precise terms of the deal aren't known, but Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported that Myers will be locked in for four more years with the Seahawks. After pacing the NFL with 143 points in 17 games this past season, Myers clearly was a priority for the Seahawks as a pending unrestricted free agent. He'll remain attached to an offense with plenty of firepower in the form of running back Kenneth Walker and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2023 and beyond.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Knee procedure reveals more issues
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Mone had a "difficult surgery" in which more issues were discovered than previously diagnosed, ultimately suggesting a lengthy recovery, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Mone shifted to Seattle's injured reserve back on Dec. 20 due to an ACL injury, and he's now...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from cashing in his red-zone opportunities, but absent those Monday night, he was limited to a middling performance. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott vultured one red-zone rushing touchdown before Michael Gallup recorded a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. The veteran back could struggle again in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers' elite run defense.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans on playing in Saturday's divisional-around matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Reid: Bounces back in first year with KC
Reid tallied 83 tackles (59 solo), a sack and seven passes defended over 17 games during the 2022 regular season. Reid played every game for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2018 and produced at a reasonable rate, albeit with inconsistent weekly results in the tackles department. While not flashy, Reid has proven to be capable in coverage and a solid tackler through his first five seasons. He's under wraps with Kansas City for the next two seasons, though that could depend on how Reid performs in 2023.
CBS Sports
Kevin White: Contract with Saints plays out
White's (illness) practice squad contract with the Saints expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. White moved back and forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster while filling in for the team's injury-riddled receiving corps from Weeks 6 to 12. He then popped up with an illness shortly before getting waived Dec. 5, and he finished his second campaign with the Saints on the practice squad. White thus finished his age-30 season with two receptions (on five targets) for 74 yards, and he'll likely look to carve out a similar reserve role with a team this offseason.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Making progress in recovery
Adams (knee) remains without a timeline for full health, according to head coach Pete Carroll, but he is starting to move and do work on a treadmill, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Adams suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in his right knee Week 1, which required surgery...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Surgery upcoming
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Brooks will have surgery later this week to address the torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 against the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Although Brooks' recovery process is now underway, he still remains without a specific timetable for...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Connor Wedington: Sticking with Seattle
Seattle signed Wedington to a reserve/future deal Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Wedington joined the Seahawks' practice squad in January after he failed to stick around Houston's and San Francisco's organizations. The undrafted product out of Stanford is still looking to make his NFL debut, but with his new deal, he'll have a chance to compete for a spot on the active roster throughout the offseason.
CBS Sports
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Takings swings at full speed
Kirilloff (wrist) has been able to take full swings in offseason workouts and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The 2016 first-round draft pick and former top prospect has shown flashes of being a productive regular with the bat, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy amid continued wrist issues. His 2022 season ended in July due to a ligament tear in his right wrist that required season-ending surgery. It's the same wrist issue that has plagued him the past two seasons. He decided to have ulnar shortening surgery, which he hopes will provide a more permanent fix. The Twins will likely ease him into action in spring training. His minor-league pedigree and 2021 underlying numbers (12.8 Barrel%, 43.9 HardHit%) suggest he can be an impact hitter, If healthy.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Sticking with Minnesota
The Vikings signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jackson spent the entirety of the 2022 season on Minnesota's practice squad after he failed to carve out a spot on the active roster during the preseason. The 2020 undrafted wideout will now sign his second reserve/future contract with the Vikings in as many years. Jackson, who never saw the field while on the Rams' active roster during his rookie season, still has yet to make his NFL debut.
