Empire, CA

Update: 84-year-old missing Empire man with Alzheimer’s has been found

By Kevin Valine
The Modesto Bee
 7 days ago

Update: The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that Virgil Thompson was located safely around 2:30 a.m. Monday. It did not say where. “We want to thank everyone for assisting our team in locating Virgil, including our allied agencies,” a Facebook post reads.

Original story: The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old Empire man who authorities say has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Virgil Thompson was last seen in the 5100 block of South Avenue in Empire about 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a Sheriff’s Department Facebook post . He was wearing a white shirt with light blue pinstripes, a blue undershirt and gray jeans, according to the post. He was not wearing shoes.

Anyone who sees Thompson or has information about where he is asked to call 911.

brown]E
7d ago

My grandpa would do the same and goes back to his older memory from when he was younger.wish i could have taken care of him better.

Wise2theBS
7d ago

Poor old guy. I hope he’s found safe. He won’t last long in this weather 🙏

