cbs4indy.com

Woman injured after shots fired at home on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired at a home on the near northwest side. IMPD received the shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a home on West 31st Street in N. Harding and Elmira streets. Someone had fired shots at the home,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman critically injured after being hit while crossing street in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was critically injured after she was hit while crossing the street Tuesday evening. The Kokomo Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson Street around 6:48 p.m. Tuesday. An initial investigation indicates 51-year-old Melissa Byrd was trying...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pedestrian hit by car on near west side, critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian is in critical condition at a local hospital after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard for a person struck. Upon arrival,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday. The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of Fulton Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the man and applied a tourniquet before transporting him to an Indianapolis hospital.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Officers checked out after vehicle hits police cars

INDIANAPOLIS — Two officers were checked out at an area hospital after a driver hit their police cars while they were stopped Sunday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near West 38th Street and North High School Road. Two police cars were stopped when a vehicle crashed into them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case

An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. Animal abuse investigation in Hancock County. Dozen of animals have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD aims for double-digit violent crime decrease in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Fewer people were murdered in Indianapolis last year than the year before when homicide numbers broke previous records. “Criminal homicides were down about 15% in 2022, that was our goal, ten percent, and we met that goal,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. “We think that is a good legitimate area we can sustain.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper fire

LAPEL, Ind. – An elderly man was killed over the weekend when his central Indiana camper caught fire. “You just hope for a different outcome than what we got Saturday,” said Jessica Marvel, an EMT with Lapel Stony Creek Township Fire Territory. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, a neighbor...
LAPEL, IN

