Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI STATE 65, DRAKE 62, OT
Percentages: FG .468, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Trimble 4-9, K.Moore 2-2, Clay 2-5, Ridgnal 1-1, C.Moore 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clay, Mayo). Turnovers: 15 (Clay 3, Ridgnal 3, K.Moore 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Mason, Trimble). Steals: 9 (C.Moore...
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA STATE 72, OKLAHOMA 56
Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (J.Groves 2-4, Noland 1-4, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, Hill 0-1, T.Groves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin, Hill, T.Groves). Turnovers: 12 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Oweh 2, Hill, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Oweh, Sherfield, Uzan). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN IOWA 65, ILLINOIS STATE 63
Percentages: FG .479, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Poindexter 2-5, Kasubke 2-6, Petrakis 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Burford 0-2, Knight 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kasubke, Sissoko). Turnovers: 13 (Knight 4, Burford 2, Lewis 2, Petrakis 2, Kasubke, McChesney, Poindexter). Steals: 6 (Burford 2, Johnson,...
Porterville Recorder
Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122
DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
Percentages: FG .512, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Garland 5-11, Okoro 4-4, LeVert 4-7, Stevens 1-1, Love 1-5, Rubio 1-5, E.Mobley 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Okoro 2, LeVert). Turnovers: 16 (E.Mobley 6, LeVert 4, Allen 2, Garland...
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Porterville Recorder
USC UPSTATE 61, PRESBYTERIAN 60
Percentages: FG .333, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Forrest 2-6, Barnett 1-3, James 1-4, Stewart 1-4, McCormack 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barnett 3, Ard). Turnovers: 14 (Forrest 4, Barnett 3, Pettaway 2, Reddish-Rhone 2, James, McCormack, Stewart). Steals: 11 (Ard 4, Barnett 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 75, Penn St. 67
MINNESOTA (9-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Braun 1-3, Heyer 0-2, Borowicz 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Hammond 2, Oberg 1) Turnovers: 27 (Battle 7, Borowicz 6, Heyer 5, Braun 2, Micheaux 2, Team 2, Cayton 1, Czinano 1, Gradwell 1) Steals: 9 (Borowicz 3, Braun 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mathurin 3-6, Nembhard 2-4, Duarte 2-5, Turner 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Queen 1-3, Hield 1-4, Brissett 1-6, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 6, Queen 3, Brissett). Turnovers: 23 (Turner 4, Hield 3, Queen 3, Duarte...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 84, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 54
Percentages: FG .300, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Steele 3-6, Cameron 1-1, Daniels 0-1, Gai 0-1, Madden 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Seat 0-1, Allen 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Simmons 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Madden). Turnovers: 9 (Cameron 3, Jackson 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Dibba). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
LONGWOOD 64, GARDNER-WEBB 59
Percentages: FG .438, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Soumaoro 6-12, Aldridge 2-4, Dufeal 1-1, Stieber 1-4, Selden 0-1, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reid 3). Turnovers: 17 (Dufeal 3, Selden 3, Stieber 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Reid 2, Soumaoro 2). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 77, West Virginia 58
WEST VIRGINIA (12-5) Blacksten 6-10 0-0 13, Hemingway 4-12 2-2 12, Quinerly 3-16 5-6 12, Smith 2-11 2-2 6, Watson 4-9 0-0 10, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Nichols 1-5 1-2 3, Samuel 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 21-66 10-12 58. KANSAS (13-4) Jackson 6-9 1-2 13, Franklin...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 MARQUETTE 83, NO. 22 PROVIDENCE 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Carter 2-5, Breed 1-3, Locke 1-7, Floyd 0-1, Hopkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter). Turnovers: 13 (Breed 3, Hopkins 3, Carter 2, Croswell 2, Locke, Moore, Pierre). Steals: 2 (Carter 2). Technical Fouls: Hopkins, 8:36...
The News Tribune
Stadium tops longtime rival Lincoln in key 3A PCL matchup, hands Abes first league loss
Stadium had four scorers in double digits in the win.
Porterville Recorder
NORTH ALABAMA 78, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 73
Percentages: FG .483, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ortiz 3-8, Lane 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Howell 2). Turnovers: 11 (Lane 4, Dawkins 2, Johnson 2, Forrest, Howell, Soucie). Steals: 4 (Lane 2, Nelson,...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76. LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-12) Alston 4-13 6-12 14,...
Porterville Recorder
HIGH POINT 71, WINTHROP 66
Percentages: FG .356, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Hightower 3-10, Harrison 2-3, McMahon 2-10, Claxton 1-4, Lane 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Claxton). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 3, McMahon 3, Talford 3, Claxton). Steals: 10 (Hightower 5, Harrison 3, Claxton, Talford). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103
Percentages: FG .402, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 15-34, .441 (Powell 7-9, Batum 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Coffey 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-4, Mann 0-1, Preston 0-1, Boston Jr. 0-2, Covington 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Diabate 3, Zubac 2, Covington). Turnovers: 13 (Boston Jr. 3, Mann 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 79, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 76
Percentages: FG .460, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Davis 3-7, Walsh 2-2, Black 1-3, Council 1-4, Pinion 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Black, Makhi.Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Davis 6, Black 5, Council 3, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell 2, Ford, Johnson, Walsh). Steals: 6 (Council 3, Black...
