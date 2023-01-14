Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA STATE 72, OKLAHOMA 56
Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (J.Groves 2-4, Noland 1-4, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, Hill 0-1, T.Groves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin, Hill, T.Groves). Turnovers: 12 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Oweh 2, Hill, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Oweh, Sherfield, Uzan). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 77, West Virginia 58
WEST VIRGINIA (12-5) Blacksten 6-10 0-0 13, Hemingway 4-12 2-2 12, Quinerly 3-16 5-6 12, Smith 2-11 2-2 6, Watson 4-9 0-0 10, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Nichols 1-5 1-2 3, Samuel 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 21-66 10-12 58. KANSAS (13-4) Jackson 6-9 1-2 13, Franklin...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 79, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 76
Percentages: FG .460, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Davis 3-7, Walsh 2-2, Black 1-3, Council 1-4, Pinion 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Black, Makhi.Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Davis 6, Black 5, Council 3, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell 2, Ford, Johnson, Walsh). Steals: 6 (Council 3, Black...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH ALABAMA 78, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 73
Percentages: FG .483, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ortiz 3-8, Lane 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Howell 2). Turnovers: 11 (Lane 4, Dawkins 2, Johnson 2, Forrest, Howell, Soucie). Steals: 4 (Lane 2, Nelson,...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
Percentages: FG .512, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Garland 5-11, Okoro 4-4, LeVert 4-7, Stevens 1-1, Love 1-5, Rubio 1-5, E.Mobley 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Okoro 2, LeVert). Turnovers: 16 (E.Mobley 6, LeVert 4, Allen 2, Garland...
Porterville Recorder
Baylor 69, Kansas St. 48
BAYLOR (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.647, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Asberry 4-8, Andrews 2-9, Fontleroy 1-2, Owens 0-1, Blackwell 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Bickle 1, Fontleroy 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1) Turnovers: 11 (Andrews 2, Bickle 2, Blackwell 2, Fontleroy 2, Littlepage-Buggs 2, Asberry 1) Steals: 5 (Andrews...
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Porterville Recorder
TEMPLE 73, EAST CAROLINA 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Diboundje 3-8, Bayela 2-5, LaCount 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Felton 1-11, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ausar, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Walker 6, LaCount 4, Felton 3, Diboundje 2, Ausar, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Felton 2, LaCount). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 MARQUETTE 83, NO. 22 PROVIDENCE 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Carter 2-5, Breed 1-3, Locke 1-7, Floyd 0-1, Hopkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter). Turnovers: 13 (Breed 3, Hopkins 3, Carter 2, Croswell 2, Locke, Moore, Pierre). Steals: 2 (Carter 2). Technical Fouls: Hopkins, 8:36...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 84, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 54
Percentages: FG .300, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Steele 3-6, Cameron 1-1, Daniels 0-1, Gai 0-1, Madden 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Seat 0-1, Allen 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Simmons 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Madden). Turnovers: 9 (Cameron 3, Jackson 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Dibba). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
LONGWOOD 64, GARDNER-WEBB 59
Percentages: FG .438, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Soumaoro 6-12, Aldridge 2-4, Dufeal 1-1, Stieber 1-4, Selden 0-1, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reid 3). Turnovers: 17 (Dufeal 3, Selden 3, Stieber 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Reid 2, Soumaoro 2). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 75, Penn St. 67
MINNESOTA (9-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Braun 1-3, Heyer 0-2, Borowicz 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Hammond 2, Oberg 1) Turnovers: 27 (Battle 7, Borowicz 6, Heyer 5, Braun 2, Micheaux 2, Team 2, Cayton 1, Czinano 1, Gradwell 1) Steals: 9 (Borowicz 3, Braun 2,...
Porterville Recorder
OREGON 87, CALIFORNIA 58
Percentages: FG .596, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Soares 3-5, Parris 1-1, Ware 1-1, Guerrier 1-2, Couisnard 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Richardson 1-6, Barthelemy 0-1, Rigsby 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle, Dante, Guerrier, Ware). Turnovers: 4 (Richardson 2, Soares, Ware). Steals: 4 (Dante 2,...
Porterville Recorder
GRAND CANYON 89, UTAH TECH 85
Percentages: FG .474, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Staine 5-8, Nicolds 2-2, Pope 2-3, Gonsalves 1-4, Leter 0-1, Christensen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Christensen 2, Pope 2, Edmonds, Gonsalves, Leter, Staine). Steals: 5 (Gonsalves 3, Staine 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Carr90-00-00-1040.
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mathurin 3-6, Nembhard 2-4, Duarte 2-5, Turner 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Queen 1-3, Hield 1-4, Brissett 1-6, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 6, Queen 3, Brissett). Turnovers: 23 (Turner 4, Hield 3, Queen 3, Duarte...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 130, Dallas 122
Percentages: FG .570, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Murray 4-6, Collins 3-5, Griffin 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-8, Johnson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Capela, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Okongwu 3, Hunter 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Murray). Steals: 7 (Young...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte 122, Houston 117
Percentages: FG .500, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Rozier 3-12, McGowens 2-3, Washington 2-5, Ball 2-8, Thor 0-1, D.Smith Jr. 0-2, McDaniels 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Williams 5, Washington 3, McDaniels, Rozier). Turnovers: 9 (Ball 3, McDaniels 2, Rozier 2, D.Smith Jr., McGowens).
Porterville Recorder
Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105
Percentages: FG .442, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Porzingis 4-9, Kuzma 4-12, Morris 3-6, Avdija 2-3, Beal 1-1, Kispert 1-2, Wright 1-3, Hachimura 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Porzingis 2, Wright 2, Avdija, Beal, Gafford, Kuzma, Morris). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 4, Porzingis 3, Beal...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76. LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-12) Alston 4-13 6-12 14,...
Porterville Recorder
SMU 79, TULSA 76, OT
Percentages: FG .422, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Phelps 3-8, Wright 2-2, Nutall 2-7, Smith 0-4, Todorovic 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 14 (Phelps 5, Smith 3, Todorovic 2, Ambrose-Hylton, Lanier, Odigie, Williamson). Steals: 11 (Phelps 6, Nutall 2, Smith 2, Todorovic). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
