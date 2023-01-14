Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76. LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-12) Alston 4-13 6-12 14,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI STATE 65, DRAKE 62, OT
Percentages: FG .468, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Trimble 4-9, K.Moore 2-2, Clay 2-5, Ridgnal 1-1, C.Moore 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clay, Mayo). Turnovers: 15 (Clay 3, Ridgnal 3, K.Moore 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Mason, Trimble). Steals: 9 (C.Moore...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 6-10 0-2 13, McDaniels 7-10 2-2 18, Reid 4-9 9-10 17, Edwards 7-17 2-3 16, Russell 4-8 2-2 13, Prince 5-9 2-2 14, Knight 1-2 0-1 2, Garza 4-9 5-6 16, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 42-81 22-28 118. DENVER (122) Gordon...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 77, West Virginia 58
WEST VIRGINIA (12-5) Blacksten 6-10 0-0 13, Hemingway 4-12 2-2 12, Quinerly 3-16 5-6 12, Smith 2-11 2-2 6, Watson 4-9 0-0 10, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Nichols 1-5 1-2 3, Samuel 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 21-66 10-12 58. KANSAS (13-4) Jackson 6-9 1-2 13, Franklin...
Porterville Recorder
SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT
SMU (7-12) Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79. TULSA (4-13) Selebangue 11-15 2-4 24, Gaston-Chapman 1-4...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 79, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 76
Percentages: FG .460, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Davis 3-7, Walsh 2-2, Black 1-3, Council 1-4, Pinion 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Black, Makhi.Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Davis 6, Black 5, Council 3, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell 2, Ford, Johnson, Walsh). Steals: 6 (Council 3, Black...
Porterville Recorder
LAFAYETTE 70, AMERICAN 59
Percentages: FG .545, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Rivera 2-2, Fulton 2-4, Berger 2-5, Sondberg 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, O'Boyle 1-3, Pettit 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jenkins). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Berger, O'Boyle, Vander Baan). Steals: 10 (Fulton 6, Berger, Jenkins, Pettit,...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 9-15 0-2 18, Okoro 6-6 1-2 17, Allen 6-9 2-5 14, Garland 7-17 5-6 24, LeVert 9-19 1-1 23, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 2-2 0-0 5, Love 1-6 3-3 6, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 42-82 14-21 114. MEMPHIS (115) Brooks 4-12...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mathurin 3-6, Nembhard 2-4, Duarte 2-5, Turner 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Queen 1-3, Hield 1-4, Brissett 1-6, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 6, Queen 3, Brissett). Turnovers: 23 (Turner 4, Hield 3, Queen 3, Duarte...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte 122, Houston 117
CHARLOTTE (122) McDaniels 6-11 0-0 12, Washington 7-11 0-5 16, Plumlee 6-8 5-6 17, Ball 4-16 3-3 13, Rozier 11-24 1-1 26, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 8-10 1-1 17, D.Smith Jr. 2-8 5-6 9, McGowens 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 48-96 17-25 122. HOUSTON (117) J.Smith Jr. 3-7 2-2 8,...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103
L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
Porterville Recorder
North Alabama 78, Cent. Arkansas 73
NORTH ALABAMA (10-10) Forrest 5-7 3-5 13, Howell 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 1-6 6-8 8, Ortiz 5-14 3-4 16, Soucie 3-9 1-2 8, Lane 7-9 4-6 19, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Nelson 2-2 0-0 4, Dawkins 2-2 0-0 4, Agbaosi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 17-25 78. CENT. ARKANSAS (6-14)
Porterville Recorder
Oregon 87, California 58
OREGON (11-8) Bittle 4-8 2-2 11, Dante 6-7 0-0 12, Couisnard 4-6 0-0 9, Richardson 4-10 2-2 11, Soares 4-7 2-2 13, Barthelemy 3-5 4-4 10, Guerrier 3-4 1-3 8, Ware 2-3 1-2 6, Rigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 4-4 4, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 1-1 0-0 3, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 16-19 87.
Porterville Recorder
HIGH POINT 71, WINTHROP 66
Percentages: FG .356, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Hightower 3-10, Harrison 2-3, McMahon 2-10, Claxton 1-4, Lane 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Claxton). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 3, McMahon 3, Talford 3, Claxton). Steals: 10 (Hightower 5, Harrison 3, Claxton, Talford). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
No. 6 Indiana 83, No. 21 Illinois 72
INDIANA (17-1) Holmes 12-20 6-8 30, Berger 7-10 4-7 18, Garzon 4-9 2-2 13, Moore-McNeil 3-5 6-7 12, Parrish 3-7 0-0 8, Meister 1-1 0-0 2, Bargesser 0-0 0-0 0, Scalia 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 30-54 18-24 83. ILLINOIS (15-4) Bostic 7-9 3-4 17, Shoup-Hill 3-4 0-0 8, Bryant 7-15...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN IOWA 65, ILLINOIS STATE 63
Percentages: FG .479, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Poindexter 2-5, Kasubke 2-6, Petrakis 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Burford 0-2, Knight 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kasubke, Sissoko). Turnovers: 13 (Knight 4, Burford 2, Lewis 2, Petrakis 2, Kasubke, McChesney, Poindexter). Steals: 6 (Burford 2, Johnson,...
Porterville Recorder
GRAND CANYON 89, UTAH TECH 85
Percentages: FG .474, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Staine 5-8, Nicolds 2-2, Pope 2-3, Gonsalves 1-4, Leter 0-1, Christensen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Christensen 2, Pope 2, Edmonds, Gonsalves, Leter, Staine). Steals: 5 (Gonsalves 3, Staine 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Carr90-00-00-1040.
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 5, Pittsburgh 4
Ottawa2111—5 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Zucker 12 (Malkin, Pettersson), 6:36. 2, Ottawa, DeBrincat 15 (Chabot, Batherson), 7:44 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Stutzle 20 (Tkachuk), 9:44 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 16 (Crosby, Smith), 15:23 (pp). Second Period_5, Pittsburgh, Friedman 1 (Crosby, Pettersson), 3:07. 6, Ottawa, Batherson 14 (Tkachuk, Chabot), 9:19 (pp). Third...
