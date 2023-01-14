Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Central - B.R. 71, Geo Next Generation 39. Destrehan vs. Madison Prep, ccd. New Iberia Catholic vs. Southside, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
NORTHERN IOWA 65, ILLINOIS STATE 63
Percentages: FG .479, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Poindexter 2-5, Kasubke 2-6, Petrakis 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Burford 0-2, Knight 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kasubke, Sissoko). Turnovers: 13 (Knight 4, Burford 2, Lewis 2, Petrakis 2, Kasubke, McChesney, Poindexter). Steals: 6 (Burford 2, Johnson,...
MISSOURI STATE 65, DRAKE 62, OT
Percentages: FG .468, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Trimble 4-9, K.Moore 2-2, Clay 2-5, Ridgnal 1-1, C.Moore 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clay, Mayo). Turnovers: 15 (Clay 3, Ridgnal 3, K.Moore 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Mason, Trimble). Steals: 9 (C.Moore...
No. 6 Indiana 83, No. 21 Illinois 72
INDIANA (17-1) Holmes 12-20 6-8 30, Berger 7-10 4-7 18, Garzon 4-9 2-2 13, Moore-McNeil 3-5 6-7 12, Parrish 3-7 0-0 8, Meister 1-1 0-0 2, Bargesser 0-0 0-0 0, Scalia 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 30-54 18-24 83. ILLINOIS (15-4) Bostic 7-9 3-4 17, Shoup-Hill 3-4 0-0 8, Bryant 7-15...
No. 18 Iowa St. 69, Oklahoma St. 64
IOWA ST. (12-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Ryan 3-3, Fritz 2-5, Joens 2-8, Diew 2-5, Donarski 1-3, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Diew 1) Turnovers: 12 (Ryan 3, Diew 2, Donarski 2, Joens 2, Kane 2, Espenmiller-McGraw 1) Steals: 3 (Joens 2, Ryan 1) Technical...
Minnesota 75, Penn St. 67
MINNESOTA (9-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Braun 1-3, Heyer 0-2, Borowicz 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Hammond 2, Oberg 1) Turnovers: 27 (Battle 7, Borowicz 6, Heyer 5, Braun 2, Micheaux 2, Team 2, Cayton 1, Czinano 1, Gradwell 1) Steals: 9 (Borowicz 3, Braun 2,...
UTAH VALLEY 84, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 54
Percentages: FG .300, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Steele 3-6, Cameron 1-1, Daniels 0-1, Gai 0-1, Madden 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Seat 0-1, Allen 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Simmons 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Madden). Turnovers: 9 (Cameron 3, Jackson 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Dibba). Steals:...
LAFAYETTE 70, AMERICAN 59
Percentages: FG .545, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Rivera 2-2, Fulton 2-4, Berger 2-5, Sondberg 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, O'Boyle 1-3, Pettit 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jenkins). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Berger, O'Boyle, Vander Baan). Steals: 10 (Fulton 6, Berger, Jenkins, Pettit,...
Kansas 77, West Virginia 58
WEST VIRGINIA (12-5) Blacksten 6-10 0-0 13, Hemingway 4-12 2-2 12, Quinerly 3-16 5-6 12, Smith 2-11 2-2 6, Watson 4-9 0-0 10, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Nichols 1-5 1-2 3, Samuel 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 21-66 10-12 58. KANSAS (13-4) Jackson 6-9 1-2 13, Franklin...
MISSOURI 79, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 76
Percentages: FG .460, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Davis 3-7, Walsh 2-2, Black 1-3, Council 1-4, Pinion 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Black, Makhi.Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Davis 6, Black 5, Council 3, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell 2, Ford, Johnson, Walsh). Steals: 6 (Council 3, Black...
