An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
In July, the lake's water levels were the lowest they have been since the reservoir was first constructed in the 1930s, at 1,040 feet.
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
Invasive cane removal and the high flows of the Rio Grande River uncovered the historic wall.
A hiker who sustained critical injuries after falling in the Indian Cove area of Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday was declared dead after a major rescue operation mounted by the National Park Service. A sheriff’s deputy told Z107.7 that the hiker–who has not been identified–was spotted by one of the department’s helicopters. They suffered critical injuries after tumbling down “the steep, rocky terrain.” Park rangers and medical staff quickly worked to rescue the hiker, eventually bringing them out of the rocks and and transporting them to an area hospital. The hiker was later declared dead, Z107.7 reported. No further information was currently available.Read it at Z107.7 News
Atlas Obscura
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
Don't take a bathroom break - the serendipitous shot usually only lasts a few minutes.
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Here's where you can find it.
AZFamily
(CNN) -- Workers with the water district in Wenden, Arizona, saw something remarkable last year as they slowly lowered a camera into the drought-stricken town’s well: The water was moving. But the aquifer which sits below the small desert town in the southwestern part of the state is not...
AOL Corp
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Several bison were killed in southwest Montana when a semitruck and cars crashed into a herd on a highway, officials said. It happened after dark about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, police chief Mike Gavagan confirmed to McClatchy News. West Yellowstone is...
AZFamily
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
As an intense winter storm makes its way across northern Arizona, drivers should stay up to date on hazardous road conditions and as the Arizona Department of Transportation shuts down some highways. Near the Grand Canyon, which could be accumulating eight to 12 total inches of snow early this week, according to the National Weather Service, State Route 64 between milepost 241-268 remained closed as of noon on Monday. The highway was shut down late Sunday. ...
