Arizona State

CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
PARK CITY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Hiker Dies After Horrific Fall at Joshua Tree National Park

A hiker who sustained critical injuries after falling in the Indian Cove area of Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday was declared dead after a major rescue operation mounted by the National Park Service. A sheriff’s deputy told Z107.7 that the hiker–who has not been identified–was spotted by one of the department’s helicopters. They suffered critical injuries after tumbling down “the steep, rocky terrain.” Park rangers and medical staff quickly worked to rescue the hiker, eventually bringing them out of the rocks and and transporting them to an area hospital. The hiker was later declared dead, Z107.7 reported. No further information was currently available.Read it at Z107.7 News
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
PennLive.com

13 bison killed in crash near Yellowstone: police

Several bison were killed in southwest Montana when a semitruck and cars crashed into a herd on a highway, officials said. It happened after dark about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, police chief Mike Gavagan confirmed to McClatchy News. West Yellowstone is...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
AZFamily

Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
CHANDLER, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Road closures in Flagstaff, Grand Canyon as winter storm passes through Arizona

As an intense winter storm makes its way across northern Arizona, drivers should stay up to date on hazardous road conditions and as the Arizona Department of Transportation shuts down some highways. Near the Grand Canyon, which could be accumulating eight to 12 total inches of snow early this week, according to the National Weather Service, State Route 64 between milepost 241-268 remained closed as of noon on Monday. The highway was shut down late Sunday. ...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

