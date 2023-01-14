‘Blessed day’: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome baby
(WJW) — There’s a new addition to the John Legend/ Chrissy Teigen household.
(WJW) — During a private concert Friday, Legend let slip to fans his family had welcomed a new baby earlier that morning, People reported.
“What a blessed day,” he told the audience, admitting he hadn’t gotten much sleep.
The famous couple had announced the news of the pregnancy last summer, with the now 37-year-old Teigen saying that joy had “filled our home and hearts again” in a social media post .
The model and cookbook author and her musician husband had previously opened up about a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2020.
“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” Teigen wrote last summer. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”
The new baby joins siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.
