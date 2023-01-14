Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
La Parisienne Bistro & Bar to open in The Star at Frisco this Spring 2023Steven DoyleFrisco, TX
2 Gainesville teens fatally shot, police searching for killer
GAINESVILLE, Texas - Police are investigating a double homicide in Gainesville. It happened Monday evening in the area near Highway 82 and Culberson Street. Officers found two people wounded near a pickup truck. They were taken to the hospital where they later died. Police identified them as 19-year-old Antonio Delgado...
Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.
Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
Police: Missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley threatened to expose affair
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Law enforcement officials are sharing more information about the man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Collin County.The Collin County Sheriff's Office received a call from family and coworkers about Kayla Kelley on Jan. 11 after she had been missing for several days.According to court documents, sheriffs learned that Kelley had a boyfriend who she recently found out was married. Ocastor Ferguson, who was arrested on kidnapping charges on Sunday, later admitted to authorities that he was the man talking to Kelley using another name.A day later, Frisco police found Kelley's car burnt out and unrecognizable on a deserted country road.Court records show police later found Ferguson's vehicle - which reportedly contained duct tape, gloves, and a blanket - near Kelley's home. He told police he did not know Kelley's current location or condition but did admit that he had been talking to Kelley and that she threatened to tell his wife about their affair.The Collin County Sheriff's Office is still asking anyone with information to come forward.
Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Beloved Fort Worth boxing coach killed in shooting after argument with family member
FORT WORTH, Texas - The youth boxing community in Fort Worth is mourning the death of a beloved boxing coach. Police say Joe Guzman was shot and killed during an argument in his Fort Worth home Monday. Photos posted on social media and a Fort Worth boxing club reflect friends...
Kayla Kelley case: Woman's body found in Grand Prairie near kidnapping suspect's house
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Collin County authorities are in Grand Prairie where a woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are in a neighborhood near Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard. Investigators from Collin County are working in a wooded area. Man accused of kidnapping missing Collin County woman allegedly...
1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
Garland man under indictment for fatal drunk driving accident
On September 5th, 2021 a car with 45-year old Ramona Barrios of Rowlett and 52-year old Aurelio Cazares-Frias of Garland was crossing a bridge on highway 66 that leads from Garland into Rowlett.
Juvenile shoots, kills adult relative during argument at Fort Worth home, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have opened an investigation on a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 3300 block of Ray Simon Drive. That's near I-35W and East Long Avenue. When police...
Missing Collin County woman was dating alleged kidnapper, police say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Newly released documents reveal the relationship between a Collin County missing woman and the suspect in custody for her disappearance. Kayla Kelley,33, was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Ocastor Ferguson and Kelley were in a relationship. Police located Kelley's burned-out...
Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
Suspect on the run after shooting kills two teens in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas — Police in Gainesville are looking for the suspect that shot and killed two teens Monday evening. In a news release, the department said they heard about the shooting at 6:22 p.m. on Jan. 16. Officers were dispatched to the area near North Culberson Street and West U.S. Highway 82.
Fort Worth shooting victim identified as long-time youth boxing coach
Friends are saying more about the Fort Worth man shot and killed at his own home this week. People who knew Joe Guzman recall his huge heart as a boxing coach for generations of kids on the north side of Fort Worth
Arrests made in burglaries targeting South Asian residents, Plano police say
PLANO, Texas — In 2022, the city of Plano saw a rash of residential burglaries targeting South Asian residents. Detectives quickly learned that the modus operandi of the theives were identical nearly every time. More than a year later, three people have been arrested for engaging in organized criminal...
Man gets 60 years for murder of Fort Worth police officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer, prosecutors said. Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Mayfield didn't shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
Man dies from gunfire in Fort Worth, boy questioned
A man has died in Fort Worth where police say he was shot by a boy who is a relative. It all started around 5 p.m. Monday. According to a Fort Worth police call log,
Fort Worth police officer fired for lying in report about use of force during an arrest
A Fort Worth police officer has been sacked nearly six months after an incident at a tavern where Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security gig.
Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
