Denton, TX

fox4news.com

2 Gainesville teens fatally shot, police searching for killer

GAINESVILLE, Texas - Police are investigating a double homicide in Gainesville. It happened Monday evening in the area near Highway 82 and Culberson Street. Officers found two people wounded near a pickup truck. They were taken to the hospital where they later died. Police identified them as 19-year-old Antonio Delgado...
GAINESVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.  
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley threatened to expose affair

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Law enforcement officials are sharing more information about the man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Collin County.The Collin County Sheriff's Office received a call from family and coworkers about Kayla Kelley on Jan. 11 after she had been missing for several days.According to court documents, sheriffs learned that Kelley had a boyfriend who she recently found out was married. Ocastor Ferguson, who was arrested on kidnapping charges on Sunday, later admitted to authorities that he was the man talking to Kelley using another name.A day later, Frisco police found Kelley's car burnt out and unrecognizable on a deserted country road.Court records show police later found Ferguson's vehicle - which reportedly contained duct tape, gloves, and a blanket - near Kelley's home. He told police he did not know Kelley's current location or condition but did admit that he had been talking to Kelley and that she threatened to tell his wife about their affair.The Collin County Sheriff's Office is still asking anyone with information to come forward.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

fox4news.com

Missing Collin County woman was dating alleged kidnapper, police say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Newly released documents reveal the relationship between a Collin County missing woman and the suspect in custody for her disappearance. Kayla Kelley,33, was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Ocastor Ferguson and Kelley were in a relationship. Police located Kelley's burned-out...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man gets 60 years for murder of Fort Worth police officer

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer, prosecutors said. Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Mayfield didn't shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
MESQUITE, TX

