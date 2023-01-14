ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

Committee assignment leads to disagreement in Rotterdam

By Chad Arnold
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
ROTTERDAM — A disagreement over a Rotterdam Town Board committee assignment received an impassioned plea for change on Wednesday, but despite the outcry, things appear to be staying as is.

The issue dates back to the board’s organizational meeting earlier this month, when lawmakers approved Town Board liaison assignments for various committees, a routine procedure that’s typically met with little or no pushback.

But the resolution was approved in a 3-1 vote, with board member Samantha Miller-Herrera objecting to the proposed assignments over her exclusion as a liaison to the town’s Veterans Affairs Committee, which oversees the interest of the town’s veterans and helps organize various events in their honor, among other things.

Board member Evan Christou was not in attendance for the Jan. 1 meeting.

Miller-Herrera — whose husband serves in the military — took objection to the fact that she was passed up for the assignment and criticized Supervisor Mollie Collins for assigning two individuals with no military ties to the position instead.

“There’s been time for this administration to assess the strengths and the skills of members of the board and they choose to ignore that in making committee assignments,” she said during the meeting. “I also object to having been removed last year and again this year from the Veterans Affairs Committee when, as far as I know, I’m the only military-connected member of this board.”

Christou and board member Joseph Mastroianni serve as liaisons for the committee.

But on Wednesday, Collins said she was taken back by Miller-Herrera’s remarks from the previous meeting, and detailed her own family’s military background, including her husband’s and several cousins’ service during the Vietnam War, as well as the service of her uncles during World War II. At one point, she recounted a story about how her cousin’s convoy was attacked in Vietnam and the pain his severe head injury caused her family.

Collins later said that she stands by the liaison assignments, noting the assignments were crafted to give town board members an opportunity to better familiarize themselves with issues, and that Miller-Herrera can still weigh in on concerns relating to veterans.

“Just because two of our board members are assigned to any liaison committee, that does not mean they are not open to listening to other board members who might have knowledge,” she said. “In fact, I always thought that was one of the things that our liaison assignments were for – that maybe you did not have the knowledge but it gave you a chance to learn and to also learn from each other.”

Representatives from the town’s Veteran’s Committee could not be reached for comment.

But Miller-Herrera — who apologized for not fully knowing the extent of Collins’s military roots — detailed a number of issues facing veterans, including increased risks for suicide and homelessness, mental health issues and housing insecurity, at one point having to pause as she became emotional.

She said that while she respects Mastroianni and Christou, arguing the two aren’t as familiar with veterans issues the way she does, noting she regularly tracks policies impacting veterans on the state and federal level.

“I don’t doubt that Mr. Christou and Mr. Mastroianni — both who I think very highly of — understand the duty and the sacrifices,” Miller-Herrera said. “But I don’t think they understand the nuances nor do I think they follow closely the changes in state and federal law that towns can buy into; that municipalities can enact in order to provide services, exemptions and benefits to those who took the time to serve.”

She added: “It could have been done better. We can do better and we should be doing better for all the residents and the veterans.”

Christou ultimately backed Miller-Herrera, noting that he is honored to serve on the committee, but would be happy to step aside to make room for Miller-Herrera if the topic were to be revisited.

“I really do believe there is a value to having someone with a military background, with a day-to-day background of the military on that committee, and I would gladly if you were interested in reassigning some committees, I would gladly give up my seat for Ms. Miller-Herrera,” he said.

But on Thursday, Collins reiterated she has no intentions of revisiting the topic and that she believes anyone is capable of serving on any committee regardless of their background, adding she would like to see the Town Board work together to benefit all residents.

“Let’s make it a priority, no matter who has any experience,” she said. “Let’s make it a priority in our town and in our minds.”

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: carnold@dailygazette.net or by calling 518-395-3120.

Categories: News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County

