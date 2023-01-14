ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

svinews.com

Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions

JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming

The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Obesity Rates

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their health. A team of analysts with QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC found that obesity rates have risen by 11% in Wyoming since 2018. At the same time, the number of people who regularly exercise has dropped by 3%.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
KEARNEY, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Colorado man dies, four injured in crash near Lusk

CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 85-18 near Lusk, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Four others were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Highway Patrol says a westbound Lexus was...
CASPER, WY
foodsafetynews.com

Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act

The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police looking for armed robber

Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
WYOMING STATE

