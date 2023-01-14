If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.

