Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
svinews.com
Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions
JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming
The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
Should We Be Mad ‘Lost Dakota’ Isn’t Actually Part Of Wyoming?
In the days before Wyoming was known as the Wyoming Territory, the area was known as the Dakota Territory. In the late 1800's the Territory was split into present day North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and of course Wyoming. When the territory was being split up and the Wyoming Territory...
Was Casper’s Bed Bath & Beyond Lucky And Make The Cut For 2023?
Casper's Eastridge Mall isn't the mall is used to be and there's a possibility that other stores could be leaving. Bed Bath & Beyond has been a featured store in the Mall for years, back in September, the company announced it would have to close stores and cut employees to reduce costs.
oilcity.news
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Obesity Rates
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their health. A team of analysts with QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC found that obesity rates have risen by 11% in Wyoming since 2018. At the same time, the number of people who regularly exercise has dropped by 3%.
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
WYDOT Urges ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow!’ After 67 Plows Hit in 3 Years
Parts of extreme southeast Wyoming could see heavy snow this evening through Wednesday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers, "Don't Crowd the Plow!" According to Senior Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley, 18 WYDOT plows were hit last winter, 26 were hit during the 2020-2021 winter season, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Remove 75% – 25% Preference Point System For “Big 5” Trophy Game Species
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hunters pursuing Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in Wyoming’s high country are going gray because it takes so long to draw sheep tags, a Wyoming Game and Fish official told state lawmakers Tuesday. “The average age of a bighorn sheep hunter...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
county17.com
Colorado man dies, four injured in crash near Lusk
CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 85-18 near Lusk, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Four others were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Highway Patrol says a westbound Lexus was...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Gets Another Win As Committee Strikes Down Bill Changing How Vacancies Are Filled
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A committee of the Wyoming Legislature rejected a bill Wednesday that would have changed the way political vacancies are filled. It was another win for the platform of new Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who advocated against the bill. House Bill...
foodsafetynews.com
Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act
The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
cowboystatedaily.com
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
Comments / 0