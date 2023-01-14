Read full article on original website
Terri
4d ago
I am so sorry my prayers are with the family and all his loved ones. God please be with this family as they need your loving grace and presence and love now Amen
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia man's dying wish to raise money for dog's wheelchair granted
Andrew Kuzyk contacted 11Alive as he was attempting to raise money for the wheelchair. Little did he know, pet retailer Chewy had a surprise in store.
koamnewsnow.com
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WSFA
Red Cross of Alabama warns of disaster relief scams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama has issued a scam alert. They say that if you are approached by anyone offering debris removal or tree-cutting under the pretense of Red Cross, call the police. These type of scams can also be reported to the National Center...
WSFA
Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win
BLACKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – An Uber driver in Virginia won $100,000 on a lottery ticket and said he plans to use at least part of the prize money to help feed the homeless. According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini bought his winning ticket on Jan. 1 at...
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near...
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
An Alabama mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado decimated his shop and killed two neighbors.
The Citizen Online
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
Georgia Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
The Travel recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
wcti12.com
'It looked like a movie scene': Georgia residents reflect on surviving severe storm
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA) — Residents in Griffin, Georgia said they woke up to a nightmare Friday. It looked like a movie scene outside," said Felecia Taylor. After four confirmed tornados tore through the area, much of the cityscape has been transformed into a disastrous scene. Utility poles were pulled...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some scenic views in the state of Georgia, you should consider going on a nice, relaxing train ride.
fox5atlanta.com
Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
WMAZ
National Weather Service gives update on storm reports from central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The National Weather service in Peachtree City has released storm reports for a few places in central Georgia from last week's severe weather event. While all the surveys haven't been completed yet, today's report included preliminary findings for a few counties:. Henry County. They say that...
WXII 12
'He’s all dedicated, all to his family': N.C. trucking company supervisor supports his driver after crash leaves his family dead
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina trucking company supervisor is supporting his driver after a car crash left his family dead. North Carolina state highway patrol said the crash happened on North Carolina 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road, on Jan. 6 at 8:19 p.m. Authorities said...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record
In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
WSFA
Alabama Secretary of State officially withdraws from ERIC organization
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Newly sworn-in Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has officially withdrawn from the Electronic Registration Information Center. In a release from his office, Allen promoted the move as his first official act in office, a move he had promised to make as such during his campaign for Secretary of State.
