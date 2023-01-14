Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Pecan shelling company celebrating nearly 100-years in South Carolina
CAMERON, S.C. — The Golden Kernel Pecan Company in Cameron, South Carolina, was founded in 1924. For 100 years, the family-owned business has become a household name in Orangeburg County for shelling locally grown pecans. According to its owners, the company is recognized as the oldest pecan buyers and...
New exhibit at Kershaw Arts Center highlights traditions of African-American camp meetings
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Arts Center of Kershaw County has welcomed a new exhibit called "This Far By Faith: Carolina Camp Meetings, an African-American Tradition." "This exhibit is a 15-year journey of documenting African American camp meeting traditions," Artist & USC Professor Dr. Minuette Floyd said. "I grew up in the tradition and when I went back as a child, I realized that not much work had been done or books are written about black camp meetings."
Parents share concerns about SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy incident
EASTOVER, S.C. — Parents of cadets at the SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy are speaking out about their experience Tuesday night following an "incident." Several tell News 19 they had either very little or no communication with officials here at the McCrady Training Center. Many parents explain they received calls...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
SCDNR uses tech to find missing hunter in distress
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) used smart phone technology to locate a man reported missing by his family while hunting on New Year's Day, in time for the man to receive urgent medical treatment. SCDNR officers were contacted by the man's...
Three Early Enrollees Who Could Impact South Carolina In 2023
South Carolina's football program welcomed eleven early enrollees last week. Who could make the biggest impact this fall?
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
Columbia mayor focused on hearing solutions for homelessness and gun violence at National Mayors' Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week two mayors from the Midlands are taking part in the National Mayors' Conference in Washington D.C. Starting Wednesday Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and Cayce Mayor Elise Partin will have networking opportunities with other mayors from across the country. Mayor Rickenmann says he hopes those...
Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) After a nearly six-hour meeting behind closed doors in executive session, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned Tuesday night. The Richland Two school board and Davis mutually agreed to separate its contractual agreement. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimous. Davis...
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
11-story luxury hotel approved for development in the Vista to be largest in Columbia
"It's been a long time coming," said Real Estate Developer Ben Arnold of Arnold Family Corporation (AFC) regarding his company's upcoming development projects. The new developments are set to be located downtown in Columbia's Vista and will feature two hotels and a multi-family development. Arnold has been working on renovating...
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
Richland Two superintendent out after he, board agree to end his employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dr. Baron Davis is out as the Superintendent of Richland School District Two, after he and the school board mutually agreed to separate his employment. Davis resigned Tuesday at a special called meeting and the board accepted his resignation. The resignation was effective immediately. An interim...
Lexington Two tells of sentimental items recovered from George I. Pair
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The demolition of George I. Pair Elementary School continues, and there's a process Lexington School District Two is going through to find a safe place for the sentimental items from the school. Throughout the last 70 years, this school building has served several purposes for...
Dreher High School's Chief James Harris is News19’s Teacher of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chief Petty Officer James Harris has always had a passion for service, but after 20 years, 5 months and 4 days, he decided to retire from the Navy and enter the classroom. "The NJROTC program is leadership development and there's many ways of having leadership development,...
New company to invest $8 million, create 22 new jobs in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A company specializing in extracting and upcycling fats, oils, proteins and nutrient-dense fertilizer from food processing plant waste will be establishing its first South Carolina facility in Lee County. The Upcycle Company will invest $8 million and create 22 new jobs over the next five...
This is only a test: Dominion Energy to test sirens at Lake Murray Dam on Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy will conduct its annual test of the inundation siren system at Lake Murray Dam at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The test should last about three minutes and includes 10 rotating sirens across Richland and Lexington counties. The inundation siren system alerts surrounding...
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
