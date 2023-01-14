ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

New exhibit at Kershaw Arts Center highlights traditions of African-American camp meetings

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Arts Center of Kershaw County has welcomed a new exhibit called "This Far By Faith: Carolina Camp Meetings, an African-American Tradition." "This exhibit is a 15-year journey of documenting African American camp meeting traditions," Artist & USC Professor Dr. Minuette Floyd said. "I grew up in the tradition and when I went back as a child, I realized that not much work had been done or books are written about black camp meetings."
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SCDNR uses tech to find missing hunter in distress

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) used smart phone technology to locate a man reported missing by his family while hunting on New Year's Day, in time for the man to receive urgent medical treatment. SCDNR officers were contacted by the man's...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Riot confirmed at McCrady training center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

SC Real Estate Commission warns of vacant lot sale scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is warning consumers about a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages for vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state, the commission’s director, Emily Farr, said. With this scam, South Carolina real estate...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy