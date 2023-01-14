Read full article on original website
Related
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
WALB 10
APD: Sports complex robbery connected to several industrial building robberies
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Westover Academic...
WALB 10
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia
Students comment on opportunities in PCOM's Brothers and Sisters in Medicine. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Updated: Jan. 17, 2023...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia man's dying wish to raise money for dog's wheelchair granted
Andrew Kuzyk contacted 11Alive as he was attempting to raise money for the wheelchair. Little did he know, pet retailer Chewy had a surprise in store.
weisradio.com
Vehicle Fire in Northwest Georgia
The Trion Fire Department and Hays Correctional Fire Department in northwest Georgia responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post on social media, the car was sitting next to a mobile home. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival; but fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the mobile home.
WALB 10
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 5 hours ago. Westover Academic...
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
Cause of car accident that killed Georgia football personnel revealed
Tragedy hit the Georgia football community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident. Now a new report has revealed more details of the accident in question. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver was unable to ...
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
WALB 10
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing...
WALB 10
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St....
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
WALB 10
CDC says COVID-19 is the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S., South Ga. sees impacts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has taken over 1 million American lives. Although some may be tired of hearing about COVID-19, it is still impacting many lives, on an everyday basis around the world. According to the CDC, COVID-19 has been the third leading cause of death in the U.S....
WALB 10
Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide
Students comment on opportunities in PCOM's Brothers and Sisters in Medicine. Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. Updated: 9 hours ago. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United...
The Citizen Online
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
An Alabama mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado decimated his shop and killed two neighbors.
Georgia Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
The Travel recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
WALB 10
NWS confirms 10 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Additional surveys were completed of the long track tornado on Thursday bringing the total number to 10, says the National Weather Service. Out of the 10 tornadoes 9 of them were in the metro surrounding area. The survey also includes 32 injuries and 2 deaths reported at this time.
Comments / 2