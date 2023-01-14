ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD: Sports complex robbery connected to several industrial building robberies

APD: Sports complex robbery connected to several industrial building robberies
Vehicle Fire in Northwest Georgia

The Trion Fire Department and Hays Correctional Fire Department in northwest Georgia responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post on social media, the car was sitting next to a mobile home. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival; but fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the mobile home.
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation

About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States.
Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide

Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
NWS confirms 10 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Additional surveys were completed of the long track tornado on Thursday bringing the total number to 10, says the National Weather Service. Out of the 10 tornadoes 9 of them were in the metro surrounding area. The survey also includes 32 injuries and 2 deaths reported at this time.
