sharon farrell
4d ago
The city needs to do a better job at informing residents of such activities. My daughter attends Westover High and didn't even know about it. I will keep an eye and ear out for next year's.
PHOTOS: Seventh annual MLK Day march in Albany draws 200 participants
About 200 marchers took part in the 2023 march held to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The march started at Shiloh Baptist Church, where King spoke during mass meetings during the Albany Movement. After hearing singing and speeches at the church, participants walked from the church to downtown Albany.
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to Albany
The Sowega Council on Aging (SCOA) and Albany Area Arts Council (AAAC) are excited to announce the return of the "Empty Bowls" event, taking place on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at The Event Center at Northwest Library (2507 Dawson Road, Albany). This special event aims to raise awareness about senior hunger and provide funding for the SCOA's Home Delivered Meals program and programs sponsored by the AAAC. Since its inception in 2012, the event continues to sell out each year.
Albany churches, businesses honor MLK ahead of his birthday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Churches, and businesses in Albany honored Martin Luther King Jr. The iconic civil rights leader would have turned 94 years old on Jan. 15. Rev. Michael Ephraim, the pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, said this time of the year it’s hard not to mention Martin Luther King because he’s such a big part of Albany’s history.
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A lot of people know Martin Luther King walked the streets of Albany. He even was arrested in Albany—all to fight for the rights of his people but some don’t know that he ate, slept and gave speeches in the backyard of a home in Albany.
Longtime Albany fireman retires
Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Westover High School’s academic decathlon team is preparing to advance to the state level of the competition. The decathlon covers topics such as art, literature, economics, social science and much more. Westover High School Principal William Chunn threw a “Breakfast of Champions” to honor the...
Lawsuit claims Camilla councilmen don’t live within city limits
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “This is really about accountability and transparency. It just makes good sense. You’ve got to have folks that are accountable to the people they’re serving,” attorney Chris Cohilas said. Cohilas is an attorney at Watson and Spence, the firm that filed a...
Thomasville police add new substation to downtown
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department has opened a new police substation in downtown Thomasville to help with community policing, according to the department. During 2022, TPD said downtown businesses raised safety concerns since more events brought more people into the area. The city and police department then...
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some downtown Albany businesses still have windows boarded up days after several were vandalized. Eyewitnesses say a man threw himself into glass windows and doors. Missy Whitney, the owner of Paisley Fig, said despite the incident she still feels safe downtown. “I feel so safe downtown....
Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
‘What I do is make survivors smile’: Albany stylist helping cancer survivors
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women and can also take away confidence by taking away a woman’s hair. Losing your hair has become synonymous with being diagnosed with cancer and in turn, can take a huge toll on a person’s mental health.
City of Albany announces road closure for section of Jefferson Street
ALBANY — A section of North Jefferson Street is scheduled to remain closed through Thursday. The maintenance work on the sidewalk and shoulder will require closing traffic lanes in one direction while maintaining traffic flow in the opposite direction between Seventh Avenue and Washington Street, Albany officials said in a news release.
New overnight RV park opens in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A fully automated RV park has opened in Tifton. The park is aimed at helping travelers to enjoy several amenities as they travel to and from the city. The park is located just off Interstate 75 on Exit 62. It sits behind the Hilton Garden Inn in Springhill suites in Tifton.
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
PCOM’s Brothers and Sisters in Medicine create space for minorities in healthcare
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - PCOM South Georgia medical college is trying to create more space for minorities in healthcare. PCOM reports that less than 5% of physicians nationwide are African American. With that statistic in mind, they want to do more to increase the number of minorities in medicine. Dr....
2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shootings
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
Briefly dry before weekend rain
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning fog gave way to isolated showers Wednesday afternoon. The opportunity for additional rain is low however a passing shower or two is possible this evening. Overnight a cold front slide east pushing a line of showers and thunderstorms into #SGA Thursday morning. Not all-day rain and severe storms are not expected. Gradual clearing and breezy through the afternoon with mild mid-upper 70s.
Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The national blood shortage is affecting just about every hospital in the country, and Albany’s Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is no different. Doctors at Phoebe say they like to have two or three days of blood supply on hand. But with the national shortage, that’s becoming more and more difficult.
