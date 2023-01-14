ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 8

sharon farrell
4d ago

The city needs to do a better job at informing residents of such activities. My daughter attends Westover High and didn't even know about it. I will keep an eye and ear out for next year's.

Reply
2
Related
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Seventh annual MLK Day march in Albany draws 200 participants

About 200 marchers took part in the 2023 march held to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The march started at Shiloh Baptist Church, where King spoke during mass meetings during the Albany Movement. After hearing singing and speeches at the church, participants walked from the church to downtown Albany.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to Albany

The Sowega Council on Aging (SCOA) and Albany Area Arts Council (AAAC) are excited to announce the return of the "Empty Bowls" event, taking place on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at The Event Center at Northwest Library (2507 Dawson Road, Albany). This special event aims to raise awareness about senior hunger and provide funding for the SCOA's Home Delivered Meals program and programs sponsored by the AAAC. Since its inception in 2012, the event continues to sell out each year.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany churches, businesses honor MLK ahead of his birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Churches, and businesses in Albany honored Martin Luther King Jr. The iconic civil rights leader would have turned 94 years old on Jan. 15. Rev. Michael Ephraim, the pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, said this time of the year it’s hard not to mention Martin Luther King because he’s such a big part of Albany’s history.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A lot of people know Martin Luther King walked the streets of Albany. He even was arrested in Albany—all to fight for the rights of his people but some don’t know that he ate, slept and gave speeches in the backyard of a home in Albany.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Longtime Albany fireman retires

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing one. Updated: 1 hour ago. “We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set

THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Westover High School’s academic decathlon team is preparing to advance to the state level of the competition. The decathlon covers topics such as art, literature, economics, social science and much more. Westover High School Principal William Chunn threw a “Breakfast of Champions” to honor the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lawsuit claims Camilla councilmen don’t live within city limits

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “This is really about accountability and transparency. It just makes good sense. You’ve got to have folks that are accountable to the people they’re serving,” attorney Chris Cohilas said. Cohilas is an attorney at Watson and Spence, the firm that filed a...
CAMILLA, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville police add new substation to downtown

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department has opened a new police substation in downtown Thomasville to help with community policing, according to the department. During 2022, TPD said downtown businesses raised safety concerns since more events brought more people into the area. The city and police department then...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Albany businesses vandalized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some downtown Albany businesses still have windows boarded up days after several were vandalized. Eyewitnesses say a man threw himself into glass windows and doors. Missy Whitney, the owner of Paisley Fig, said despite the incident she still feels safe downtown. “I feel so safe downtown....
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

New overnight RV park opens in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A fully automated RV park has opened in Tifton. The park is aimed at helping travelers to enjoy several amenities as they travel to and from the city. The park is located just off Interstate 75 on Exit 62. It sits behind the Hilton Garden Inn in Springhill suites in Tifton.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shootings

Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation. About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States. Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Westover Academic...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages

Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits. Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. Updated: 6 hours ago. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. COVID-19 3rd leading cause of death...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Briefly dry before weekend rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning fog gave way to isolated showers Wednesday afternoon. The opportunity for additional rain is low however a passing shower or two is possible this evening. Overnight a cold front slide east pushing a line of showers and thunderstorms into #SGA Thursday morning. Not all-day rain and severe storms are not expected. Gradual clearing and breezy through the afternoon with mild mid-upper 70s.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The national blood shortage is affecting just about every hospital in the country, and Albany’s Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is no different. Doctors at Phoebe say they like to have two or three days of blood supply on hand. But with the national shortage, that’s becoming more and more difficult.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy