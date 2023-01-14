If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO