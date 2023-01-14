ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
FORT WORTH, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location

If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

$2 Billion Development Planned For Frisco’s Brinkmann Ranch

A new $2 billion retail and residential development in Frisco will be moving ahead at Brinkmann Ranch. The financing was recently completed for the development to proceed. Landon Homes and the building company Toll Brothers, were contracted to build on 15 acres of space on Brinkmann Ranch at the southwest corner of Coit Road and Eldorado Parkway. Trammell Crow Residential is set to construct the first apartments for the development. According to the financing team Northmarq, the retail project is part of a larger 600-acre master-planned, mixed-use development.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance

FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Updated Alger Park Home is Two Miles From White Rock Lake And a Million Miles From Ordinary

This little Alger Park home is super cute. If you’re not familiar or haven’t Googled “Alger Park neighborhood,” don’t you sweat it because I have. It’s an East Dallas neighborhood, two miles from White Rock Lake, and it’s even been considered one of the most affordable neighborhoods near the lake. There are two parks and a neighborhood association, and they don’t give a rip what color you paint your front door. (It’s a voluntary association.)
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Launches First Cosmetology Program With Salon Brand in Nation

Plano ISD students have something good to celebrate, as the school district is launches a new partnership with a world-renowned name in salons. During their regular meeting on Jan. 10, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy to launch a cosmetology program for Plano ISD juniors and seniors.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

What’s Developing: Build-to-Rent Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch

As more newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, Lennar, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Flippers shifting strategies in topsy-turvy Dallas-Fort Worth housing market

DALLAS — Mom-and-pop house flippers are a relatively confident and optimistic bunch at the start of the new year despite challenges including high mortgage rates and low housing inventory. Some single-family home rehabbers are shifting from a fix-and-sell strategy to a fix-and-rent approach because the higher mortgage rates are sidelining would-be buyers. And the inventory shortage is causing investors to turn to older homes to restore.
DALLAS, TX

