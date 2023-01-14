Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in DallasJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?NikMidlothian, TX
Related
The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
Truck Yard offering food trucks in 2-acre complex in Fort Worth's Alliance area
The Truck Yard held its grand opening in the Alliance area of Fort Worth on Jan. 16. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Truck Yard, a food and entertainment complex, held its grand opening Jan. 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive, Fort Worth. According to previous Community Impact reporting, the plans were announced...
See 8 new businesses now open, coming soon to Stonebriar Centre in Frisco
Stonebriar Centre opened in 2000 with over 1 million square feet of retail space. The two-level shopping mall is managed by Brookfield Properties. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Stonebriar Centre in Frisco added a new batch of businesses to its roster for 2023. Several stores are now open with more opening...
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
texasstandard.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes in North Texas
If you’ve looked at a huge stained glass window, it might be hard to imagine you could make something like that yourself. But stained glass crafting is hot now, thanks in part to TikTok. From KERA:. We all grew up hearing: be careful, don’t break the glass. But...
What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location
If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
CandysDirt.com
After a Fantastic Remodel, This Westcliff Home on Ranier Court is Just Right
Sometimes previewing homes for Tarrant County Tuesday is like the story of Goldilocks and the three bears. Hang with me here. The homes that are truly over the top, not only absurdly priced but ostentatious in design and style, those are the bowls of porridge that are too hot. Then...
$2 Billion Development Planned For Frisco’s Brinkmann Ranch
A new $2 billion retail and residential development in Frisco will be moving ahead at Brinkmann Ranch. The financing was recently completed for the development to proceed. Landon Homes and the building company Toll Brothers, were contracted to build on 15 acres of space on Brinkmann Ranch at the southwest corner of Coit Road and Eldorado Parkway. Trammell Crow Residential is set to construct the first apartments for the development. According to the financing team Northmarq, the retail project is part of a larger 600-acre master-planned, mixed-use development.
Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance
FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
WATCH: This North Texas brunch spot is the perfect place for a Sunday morning meal
One thing about North Texas is that we take brunch seriously. One brunch spot in North Dallas has carefully crafted a menu that is straight out of a foodie's dream.
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
Sweet Tooth Hotel opens new flagship location in downtown Dallas
We have our luggage, we have our keycard, and we are checking into the brand-new flagship location of the Sweet Tooth Hotel in downtown Dallas.
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
CandysDirt.com
This Updated Alger Park Home is Two Miles From White Rock Lake And a Million Miles From Ordinary
This little Alger Park home is super cute. If you’re not familiar or haven’t Googled “Alger Park neighborhood,” don’t you sweat it because I have. It’s an East Dallas neighborhood, two miles from White Rock Lake, and it’s even been considered one of the most affordable neighborhoods near the lake. There are two parks and a neighborhood association, and they don’t give a rip what color you paint your front door. (It’s a voluntary association.)
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Launches First Cosmetology Program With Salon Brand in Nation
Plano ISD students have something good to celebrate, as the school district is launches a new partnership with a world-renowned name in salons. During their regular meeting on Jan. 10, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy to launch a cosmetology program for Plano ISD juniors and seniors.
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: Build-to-Rent Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch
As more newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, Lennar, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop...
Flippers shifting strategies in topsy-turvy Dallas-Fort Worth housing market
DALLAS — Mom-and-pop house flippers are a relatively confident and optimistic bunch at the start of the new year despite challenges including high mortgage rates and low housing inventory. Some single-family home rehabbers are shifting from a fix-and-sell strategy to a fix-and-rent approach because the higher mortgage rates are sidelining would-be buyers. And the inventory shortage is causing investors to turn to older homes to restore.
Comments / 0