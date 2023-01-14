Warren Ericson declares for NFL Draft

Georgian offensive lineman Warren Ericson has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft

Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson announced via twitter today that he will be entering the NFL draft. Ericson started 14 games at guard during the Bulldogs historic 2021 National Championship season before moving to center for the 2022 season in order to provide depth to the offensive line.

Ericson is the 3rd Bulldog today to announce that they will be entering the NFL Draft. Others include tackle Warren McClendon and wide receiver Kearis Jackson.

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/ Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

CJ Allen, LB

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Daniel Harris, DB

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

