ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Warren Ericson declares for NFL Draft

By Christian Kirby II
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHgO1_0kF61o5d00

Georgian offensive lineman Warren Ericson has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft

Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson announced via twitter today that he will be entering the NFL draft. Ericson started 14 games at guard during the Bulldogs historic 2021 National Championship season before moving to center for the 2022 season in order to provide depth to the offensive line.

Ericson is the 3rd Bulldog today to announce that they will be entering the NFL Draft. Others include tackle Warren McClendon and wide receiver Kearis Jackson.

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/ Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy