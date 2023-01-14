ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Giants Elevate Corbin, Pimpleton Ahead of Wild Card Game vs. Vikings

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPojw_0kF61mKB00

This is the first elevation for a pair of young players who have been on the practice squad since the start of the 2022 season.

The New York Giants have elevated receiver Kalil Pimpleton and running back Jashaun Corbin from their practice squad for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

This is the first elevation for Pimpleton, who was signed to the Giants practice squad on September 1, 2022. Pimpleton had spent training camp with the Detroit Lions, with whom he had signed as an undrafted free agent.

He played his college ball at Central Michigan after starting his college career with Virginia Tech. Over his four-year career, he caught 171 of 270 pass targets for 2,163 yards and 12 touchdowns, but he also recorded 21 drops and a 47.2 percent contested catch rate.

Pimpleton, 5-foot-8 and 172 pounds, was better known for his punt-returning abilities in college. He averaged 11.0 yards per return (50 returns) and had two touchdowns as a punt returner.

This is also the first elevation for Corbin, an undrafted free agent who spent the final two seasons of his college career at Florida State following his transfer from Texas A&M. Corbin signed with the Giants in training camp as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022.

He led the Giants in pre-season rushing attempts with 21, racking up 73 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He was also second on the team with 14 receptions for 76 yards.

The Giants visit the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
DALLAS, TX
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

<p>The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/analyst-drops-daunting">Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Patriots Request Interview with Vikings Coach

<p>The NFL&#8217;s annual coaching carousel is alive and well, and a Minnesota Vikings coach has been summoned to interview in</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/patriots-request-interview">Patriots Request Interview with Vikings Coach</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell suggested a major staff change may be on the way following the team’s disappointing season-end loss to the New York Giants. O’Connell was non-committal regarding the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, responding to questions about Donatell’s status by simply saying he was still in “evaluation mode.” O'Connell on Donatell... The post Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Jets targeting coach from division rival as potential offensive coordinator

It looks like the New York Jets may see an answer to their offensive coordinator opening from the coaching staff of one of their greatest rivals. This season will go down as one of the more frustrating years in recent Jets’ memory. While not much was expected from the team in 2022-2023, New York surprised with a defensive unit that was ahead of schedule and was led by rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. At one point, the Jets were 7-4 and seemed primed to score a playoff spot.
NEW YORK STATE
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy