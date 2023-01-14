General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris

He has spent virtually all of the last two decades with the Arizona Cardinals either as a player or a member of the personnel department.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals.

The next general manager will be the 15th in the history of the franchise and will replace Jon Robinson, who was fired on Dec. 6, 2022, after six-plus seasons on the job.

All Titans will provide a look at all the candidates as they interview. Current Titans executives Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort as well as Cleveland’s Glenn Cook and San Francisco’s Ran Carthon interviewed earlier this week.

QUENTIN HARRIS

Current Position: Vice President of Player Personnel/Arizona Cardinals.

Previous Positions: Director of Player Personnel/Arizona Cardinals (2019-20); Director of Pro Scouting/Arizona Cardinals (2013-18); Assistant Pro Personnel Director/Arizona Cardinals (2010-13); Professional Scout/Arizona Cardinals (2008-09).

Career Highlights: His first season as a member of Arizona’s personnel department, that team reached the Super Bowl. The Cardinals have made four playoff appearances since and reached the conference championship game in 2015. He has been part of a front office that drafted quarterbacks in the first round in consecutive years, Josh Rosen (10th overall in 2018) and Kyler Murray (first overall in 2019).

Of Note: Harris served as one of Arizona’s co-interim general managers for the past several weeks after his former boss Steve Keim took a medical leave of absence. The Cardinals are now searching for a permanent replacement for Keim, and Harris is a candidate for that job as well. He had a five-year NFL career as a safety, and he spent his first four seasons with the Cardinals, who gave him an opportunity as an undrafted free agent in 2002. The only time in the last 20 years he has not been a part of the Arizona franchise as a player or an executive was 2006, his final season as a player which he spent with Denver. He finished his college career among the top 10 in career interceptions at Syracuse and second in career interception return yards with 212.