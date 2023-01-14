ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech were the surprise team in 2020-21, and finished 17-9 overall and 11-6 in the ACC. Former Raleigh Enloe High post player Moses Wright was named the ACC player of the year, and point guard Jose Alvarado and wing Michael Devoe formed a quality backcourt. Wright and Alvarado moved on and GT crashed to 12-20 overall and 5-15 last year. NC State won the lone meeting 76-61 on Feb. 15, 2202.
It was a different type of visit for Malachi Toliver. The 2024 offensive lineman from Cartersville, Ga., visited Auburn twice during the 2022 season on game days. He was back on campus Monday for an unofficial visit, where he got a chance to see more of what the Tigers are offering.
