Memphis athlete Jordan Ward enjoys trip to Louisville
The University of Louisville football program has never done too much recruiting in the Memphis, Tenn., area. But last weekend the Cardinals had a few prospects from the area on campus for a Junior Day, including Fairley High School three-star athlete Jordan Ward. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ward, a prospect in the Class of 2024, spent time with the new coaching staff.
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans, and not Memphis, be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her
Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
lakelandcurrents.com
About Those Piles Of Leaves
If you’ve driven around Lakeland neighborhoods lately, you’ve probably noticed the piles of leaves that have sat untouched for 3 or 4 weeks now. This year the City of Lakeland shifted from its previous method of going neighborhood to neighborhood. This was not a change in policy based on recommendations from elected officials but rather city staff that had to adjust to staffing limitations, gas prices and equipment. During the BOC work session two weeks ago, Mayor Roman gave some insight into the role of the BOC to shape policy and not run day to day city operations. The substantial change involved residents calling in their address rather than the city scheduling a neighborhood and placing signs at entrances to remind them.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
UPDATE 1/18, 2 p.m.: Harvest Church posted the following statement to Facebook: “As the latest report, Kennon has been extubated and is breathing on his own. Prayers right now are for pain management and for no infections to develop. We are grateful that reports on his spine and brain are clear, and we ask you […]
2 men hurt after car crashes into pole in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:55 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a vehicle crash on North Highland and Barwood Circle. When officers arrived, one man was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
Haywood County woman missing for a week, husband’s vehicle found in wildlife area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a mother of two who has been missing for eight days. Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on January 7, 2023, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis man working to keep his community safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
18-wheeler crash on I-240 causes delays
UPDATE, 4:44 p.m.: The crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers experienced delays on I-240 after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Monday. According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash was reported in the southbound lanes at mile marker 28.6 just before 1 p.m. The cause of the crash is unknown and […]
Missing 16-year-old girl from Richland Center found, police say
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A missing 16-year-old girl from Richland Center has been found, the city’s police department said Saturday. In a brief social media post Thursday night, the Richland Center Police Department said Kaylee Brown of Richland Center was missing. The post did not provide details about where or when she had last been seen, where she may have...
actionnews5.com
Second suspect arrested in the murder of U of M student found in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second man is in Shelby County Jail in connection to the murder of the University of Memphis student who went missing just days before his graduation. Cassius Bryant, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, and a false offense report charge.
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayor says impound lot fix on the way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The buck, and the chaos, stop with him. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland promises to get the city’s impound lot organized and functioning again. Lost cars. Extra paperwork. Additional charges. Citizens and tow truck operators alike said they’ve had it with the city’s impound lot....
Men wanted for stealing A/C units, furniture in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who stole air conditioning units and furniture. On Jan. 12 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on East Holmes Road and Gill Road, in Whitehaven. Two men got out...
Man arrested after deadly fight in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the death of another man who was found dead following a fight in South Memphis, police said Tuesday. Darius Aldridge was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in early November, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
Sheriff: Missing TN woman, ex-husband believed to be dead
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search is still on for a missing mother of two from Haywood County and the man suspected in her disappearance, but the county sheriff believes the couple is no longer alive. Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days. On Tuesday, search […]
actionnews5.com
Family of man killed after traffic stop retains attorney Ben Crump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump following Nichols’ death. Nichols died on January 10 days after a traffic stop by Memphis police officers left him in the hospital. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate Nichols’ death....
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
