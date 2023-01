Weekly deals content comes from our sponsors. For more info on how to become a sponsor of the Fayetteville Flyer, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us an email. Weekends are for brunch! Come enjoy homestyle cooking with a cajun flair at Southern Food Co! Our menu includes over 25+ options, such as omelets, shrimp & grits, biscuits & gravy, and krabcake benedicts.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO