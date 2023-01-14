Highlights, Photos and Notes: North Carolina 80, Louisville 59

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss vs. North Carolina.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program couldn't take advantage of a golden opportunity against an underperforming North Carolina team, getting clobbered 80-59 to move to 2-16 and 0-7 in ACC play.

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of El Ellis, Mike James, Jae’Lyn Withers, JJ Traynor, and Sydney Curry for the first game this season. This lineup is now 0-1 this season.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals jumped to a 15-7 lead with 13:28 left in the half due to a 9-0 run that lasted three minutes. The Tar Heels responded with a 30-11 run to push them ahead 37-26 at the half.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals had a 5-0 burst out of the half to cut the score to 37-31 with 19:13 to go. The Tar Heels followed that up with a 16-4 run to stretch their lead to 53-35 with 15:34 left in the game.

UofL shot 20 of 54 (.370) from the field, 1 of 14 (.071) from 3-point range, and 18 of 28 (.642) from the free-throw line.

The Cardinals outscored the Tar Heels in the paint 38-32, marking the fifth time this season outscoring their opponent in the paint.



Louisville earned a season-high 28 free throws attempts as opposed to North Carolina’s 23 free throw attempts.



The Cardinals hauled in 10 offensive rebounds, marking the eighth time this season tallying double-digit offensive rebounds.



North Carolina outscored UofL 23-8 on points off turnovers and 17-2 on the fast break.

Player Notes:

MIKE JAMES

The redshirt freshman tallied eight points to go along with two rebounds and an assist. o The guard shot 4 of 6 from the free throw line and played 26 minutes.

EL ELLIS

The senior registered 22 points, making it his 10th straight game with double-digit points and his 16th of 18 games this season. Ellis had a team-high four assists and added three rebounds in 35 minutes. o Ellis scored 11 of the team’s first 15 points of the game, with a 3-pointer, a layup, and six free throws. o The guard recorded at least one steal for the eighth straight game and also shot 9 of 9 from the free throw line.

JAE’LYN WITHERS

The redshirt junior score eight points and recorded a team-high eight rebounds.

SYDNEY CURRY

The senior totaled nine points and four rebounds to go with one blocked shot. o The forward shot 4 of 7 from the field in 21 minutes of action.

